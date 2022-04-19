Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Valentino Turned the Rockstud Into a Injection Mold Slide

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
Brand: Valentino

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Model: Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Turtle slide

Buy: Online at Valentino's website

Editor's Notes: Valentino's Rockstud heels are a classic, but to keep up with the times, you know the Italian maison had to do it to 'em: transform the timeless silhouette into an injection mold slide.

Meet the label's latest sandal, a rubber slip-on encased in giant, pointy studs. The sculptural shoe is pretty hefty — and thanks to its textured sole, looks kind of like the adidas YEEZY slide.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To commemorate the launch, Valentino debuted a virtual try-on feature starring the summer shoe. If you're in the slide market (or merely curious), you can access the AR lens via Valentino's app.

It's pretty impressive, too. See proof below, and please don't steal my foot pictures.

Between Valentino's new silhouette, Crocs x Balenciaga's Pool Slide, and Bottega Veneta's lug-soled Flash sandal, luxury shower shoes are having a moment.

While I eagerly await the return of dressy footwear, there's something to be said about the humble slide. Waterproof and (usually) available in an array of bright colors, it's a silhouette that screams vacation — and who doesn't love vacation?

So, come warmer weather, swap your leather for plastic and dive in.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
