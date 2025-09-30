Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Beefy Waterproof Duck Boot Is a Skater at Heart

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Snowboarders are the skaters of the snow. And while Vans has a long history of dressing the latter’s feet with vulcanized soles and thrash-resistant fabrics, it also has a series of boots suitable for the mountain-dwelling snowboarder. 

The Blake Paul x Vans waterproof boot is a shoe made by a snowboarder, for snowboarders. Although it’ll be useful for just about anyone who wants cozy feet in the depths of winter.

Shop Vans Waterproof Boot
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The shoes come from Vans MTE line (that's short for Made for The Elements), and have all the features you’d expect from a well-equipped winter stomper.

Vans
1 / 3

A durable all-trac rubber sole provides multi-surface traction, the shoe’s Hydroguard 360º waterproof package prevents wet feet, and the 100-gram Primaloft pure insulation keeps things toasty. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, since this is a pair of Vans, there’s some skate DNA hidden within it all. The shoe includes a “side stripe” stitched across the side (that’s the wavy piece of leather that decorates its Old Skool skate model) and reinforced toe caps, familiar features from Vans' vast skate shoe offerings. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With its tall brown rubber mudguard and dark green textile upper, the sneaker brings to mind a duck boot, a design invented in 1911 for hunting. 

This sneaker turned duck boot, available now from Vans’ website for $155, is far from being the only rough-and-ready footwear option launched by the Californian skate label for this winter. We’ve seen Vans drop everything from GORE-TEX beasts to HOKA-flavored chunky trail shoes, and that's only counting recent weeks. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

You might not associate Vans with bulky winter shoes, but considering this constant output of rugged footwear, you probably should.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat
  • *The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)
  • This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
What To Read Next
  • The Liminal Space of Outerwear
  • This Ten c Anorak Is Supersonic
  • A Different Flavor of Y2K Dad Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Slick Soccer-Skate Shoe Hybrid Is the Flyest of Them All
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • The adidas Samba With Its Own Crisp Jacket
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now