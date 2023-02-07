Stüssy & Nike's Air Penny Is Coming Equipped With Garms

This article was published on January 30 and updated on February 7

Brand: Stüssy x Nike

Model: Air Penny 2 "Rattan and Limestone"

Release Date: February 10 (Stüssy), February 14 (SNKRS)

Price: $200

Buy: Stüssy's website, Nike SNKRS app

Editor’s Notes: Stüssy and Nike's first drop of the year is near, as two reconnect for another collaborative Air Penny 2 sneaker.

While last year's Air Penny 2s saw stealthy makeovers (FYI: sizes are still up for grabs), the latest surfaces in a spring-worthy Rattan and Limestone with pops of blue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As subtly foreshadowed in the Spring '23 delivery, the newest Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 preserves the same construction — premium hemp and suede upper, familiar rippled midsole, transparent Air Max unit — as seen on 2022's offering.

Like usual, apparel offerings also accompanies the upcoming Air Penny 2 drop, including some sweaters, pullovers, sweatpants, and a striped set – all stamped with dual branding and collaborative graphics.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Stüssy continues to veer away from more mainstream Nike silhouettes in favor of more underrated models. After takes on the Air Max 2013 and Air Force 1 Mid, the two move forward with yet another Penny.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.