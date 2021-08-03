Cop a Virgil-Designed Cardboard Chair Here But Don't Sit on It

Whether you’re a keen follower of Virgil Abloh or a relative newcomer to the jack-of-all-trades designer, you’ve likely not heard of Alaska Alaska yet. Now you have. Abloh’s London-based studio is the place where the designer and his team experiment, and right now they’re experimenting on cardboard chairs.

Each Alaska Alaska chair is made up of three materials: cardboard, vinyl tape, and a plastic pouch. That’s it. It’s not as simple as a chair made of cardboard boxes, though. Each piece features a work of art from a designer or team member which puts a bold, modern spin on the simple builds.

SSENSE just dropped three of the studio’s designs, each of which is a limited run of 25. One features the work of Or Gal, another is by Klara Zepp, and the third by Francisco Gaspar. One thing to note, though, is the specification that these are art objects and are not intended to be used as actual seats. Probably best to pack it away when friends are round or you might have a collapsed Abloh on your hands.

Shop the Alaska Alaska chairs below.

