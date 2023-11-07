These Track Jackets Transcend Sportswear

Beginning life as a purely utilitarian garment in sports, track jackets infiltrated the world of lifestyle clothing a long time ago. However, thanks mostly to the glow-up of football gear in fashion, there's been a big uptick in track jackets being worn for casual use.

In tandem with adidas Samba sneakers flying off shelves, '70s-style adidas track jackets have gained in popularity and a lot of the blame rests with one person: Grace Wales Bonner.

The designer's collaborations with adidas have included tight-fitting, three-striped jackets elevated with crochet detailing and, (after the Sambas) they are comfortably the second most popular pieces from the brand's ever-hyped collaborations.

Along with Wales Bonner, track jackets of a similar ilk can be found from fellow British-Jamaican designer Nicholas Daley or Raf Simons' final collaboration with Fred Perry.

Meanwhile, if the '70s-esque sports jackets aren't for you, there's Balenciaga making huge, oversized versions inspired by the '90s and outdoor brands are making gorpy track jackets from technical fabrics full of hidden pockets.

We've rounded up our favorite track jackets, from luxury adaptations of the classic sportswear piece to those from the world of streetwear, below.

_J.L-A.L_ Liquid Track Top

One of the most exciting brands coming out of London, _J.L-A.L_ specializes in elevated technical wear. This track jacket comes with a distinctive paneled design and lightweight fabric.

Kapital Jersey Track Jacket

Coming with Ortega-pattern front panels, the Kochi and Zephyr track jacket mixes textured corduroy with classic sporty fabrication.

Wales Bonner Kola Track Top

Wales Bonner is one of the brands spearheading the rising popularity of track jackets. The brand's Kola track top arrives in a classic, tight fit with handmade crochet trims.

Marni Leather Track Jacket

Is there anything luxury brands won't create out of leather? Marni's making track jackets from the material while the likes of Bottega Veneta are using it to craft full sweatsuits.

Reebok Piped Track Jacket

Piped Track Jacket $255 Reebok

An expert in sportswear, Reebok has re-designed its classic sports track tops with a minimal design for casual wear. The midweight garment has a relaxed fit and is decorated only by tonal embroidered branding.

Martine Rose Fringed Track Jacket

Yeeeeeehaw! This track jacket comes with some Western fringed tassels hanging from the arms. It's sportswear for cowboys.

adidas x Wales Bonner Knit Track Top

Knit Track Top $330 Adidas x Wales Bonner

Different from your standard adidas track top, this one comes knitted using recycled polyester knit. Plus, it arrives with matching hairy sambas in the latest adidas x Wales Bonner collection.

Stockholm Surfboard Club Track Top

Track Top $296 Stockholm Surfboard Club

Putting Stockholm's surfing scene on the map, Stockholm Surfboard Club not only creates its own boards but also creates clothing for its community. This classic track jacket comes in a forest green colorway with satin stripes down both sleeves.

Cherry Los Angeles Embellished Track Jacket

Embellished Track Jacket $500 CHERRY LOS ANGELES

Handmade locally in its hometown of Los Angeles, Cherry delivers streetwear inspired by the region and especially its thriving skate culture. This jacket keeps to a traditional look until you get to the studded branding on the sleeve panels.

AFFIX Balance Jacket

As it says in its motto, AFFIX focuses on offering "new utility" and this jacket shows that. The boxy-fitting piece comes in lightweight, stretchy material with a water-repellent treatment and pockets hidden in the front paneling.

FEAR OF GOD Zip Track Jacket

Zip Track Jacket $1525 FEAR OF GOD

As you'd expect from FEAR OF GOD, this jacket is minimal, comes in a neutral colorway, has a boxy fit, and is made from high-quality fabric — a nylon and virgin wool-blend twill, to be exact.

Perks and Mini Tracktion Track Jacket

Tracktion Track Jacket $325 Perks and Mini

If things get a bit hot and sweaty while wearing this jacket, you needn't worry as the sleeves can be zipped off to transform it into a vest.

Needles Velour Track Jacket

Velour Track Jacket $362 Needles

Out of all the products that the Japanese label Needles offers, its high-end tracksuits remain the most popular. This jacket comes in a soft velour decorated with the brand's signature butterfly logo and webbing stripes along the arms.

