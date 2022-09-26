Who Decides War's Levis Collab Is Distressed to Perfection

Merely two weeks ago, Murder Bravado and Tela D'Amore's Who Decides War presented its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which included a surprise collaboration with denim label Levi's. Now, the duo's collection is, well, here.

Literally fresh off the runway, Who Decides War x Levi's collection — now available on the NTWRK app — includes five one-of-its-kind pieces, precisely two Levi's trucker jackets and three 501 jeans.

Who Decides War scratches its DIY itch, reworking Levi's denim pieces through the brand's signature deconstruction and patchwork techniques.

For one jacket, heavy distressing results in back threads hanging by, well, a thread. On the other hand, a pair of jeans tote embroidered artwork of WDW cathedral-esque stained glassed window graphics — a recurring theme for the brand, evident in past collections like SS22 and AW20.

Beloved by celebs and fashion enthusiasts like Saweetie, Lil Baby, Billie Eilish, and Luka Sabbat (and the list goes on), WDW's glitz-free denim has essentially become the identifier of the streetwear label.

On top of jeans NFT with RTFKT and patchwork denim Air Force 1 sneakers, it's safe to say Who Decides War has a thing for denim.

And who better to continue this love affair than denim royalty Levi's? Levi's® CMO Karen Riley-Grant seems to think the two were meant for each other, calling the partnership a "natural fit" in a press release.

Indeed, the Who Decides War x Levi's collaboration — whose proceeds will go towards the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice organization to benefits its environmental, economic, and social justice efforts — is a match made in jean heaven, if you ask me.