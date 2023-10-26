Sign up to never miss a drop
ACW* x Converse's Geo Forma Is All Utility, No Laces

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

Brand: A-COLD-WALL* x Converse

Model: Geo Forma

Release Date: November 7

Price: $165

Buy: Online from the Highsnobiety Shop and the Highsnobiety iOS app

Editor’s Notes: Trying to keep up with all of A-COLD-WALL*'s footwear collaborations is not always an easy task. The last six months alone have seen Samuel Ross' brand create minimalist Air Maxs, utilitarian Dr. Martens, upgraded Chuck 70s, and link up with Timberland twice.

And it doesn't stop there, with the latest sneaker collab to be announced being another capsule collection together with American label Converse.

The Geo Forma is a model the two brands first released around this time last year, a re-interpretation of Converse's classic Chuck 70 with A-COLD-WALL*'s signature utilitarian aesthetics.

It looks a bit like a Chuck 70 that's used for space travel instead of skateboarding.

The laceless boot has a sock-like upper with a laminated ripstop shroud and zipper foot entry while its bulky sole unit features sharp edges to make this a truly brutalist design.

Like with the first Geo Forma release, which included a grey model and a neon green variation, this all-black pair comes with utilitarian clothing.

The matching monochrome clothing is a head-to-toe uniform ranging from a bulky puffer jacket to a baseball cap that transforms into a face mask, all contrasted with both of the brand's logos.

If you're on the hunt for a functional, all-black outfit you can easily throw on during the winter, this collab has you covered.

