Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Boo! The Year's Worst Halloween Costumes Are Frightening

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

They can't all be boo-tiful. There are just as many killer celebrity Halloween costumes (literally, in the case of Lil Nas X) as there are stinkers.

We didn't even bother including all the Squid Game get-ups (don't say we didn't warn you) and various other repeats that inevitably show up every year because, boy, there sure are a lot of Wednesday Addams, astronauts, and inflatable characters.

At that point, why even bother with a costume! Might as well pull an R-Patz and just skip Halloween all together.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like with the Met Gala, nothing personal. But we know these celebs can do better.

Kid Cudi as disco zombie (?)

 

Nail game fire, tbh but, like a real zombie, this costume doesn't have enough meat on its bones.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Nancy Spungen and Sid Vicious

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Barker's in the world's most famous punk band, so the Sex Pistols reference makes sense but it's probably not the best look for star-crossed lovers since, remember, Sid killed Nancy.

Kourtney and Travis' True Romance looks made much more sense.

Philipp Plein as ????

Plein's IG caption — "THRILLER" — suggests Michael Jackson inspiration, which is lazy at best — are Plein and partner supposed to be "Thriller" video zombies??? — and tasteless at worst.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A pretty good summary of the Philipp Plein brand, actually.

Fabolous as a skeleton

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Coulda been fine with just the facepaint but attempting to flex with Supreme and Amiri to create a luxe skellie look is one boney foot over the line.

Bebe Rexha as Anna Nicole Smith

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Pretty tacky, down to the staged photo with elderly actor.

Miranda Kerr as a flight attendant

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Basically, an excuse to wear Louis Vuitton and call it a costume.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Mitt Romney as Ted Lasso

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Fitting that Romney is costumed as a character who has no idea what he's doing.

Taylor Swift as a squirrel

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Cute but you'd think that Taylor could find a better squirrel outfit — the backpack-sized tail is a total letdown.

Steve-O as Pube Sasquatch

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

No explanation needed.

Justin Bieber as a bear

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Speaking of lazy, how about a onesie? Bieber could've gotten away with it if he hadn't also insisted on draping his hefty chains over the giant bear suit. Send this one into hibernation.

Bonus: Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Marilyn Manson as evangelical butchers at West's October 31 Sunday Service

The scariest thing about this Halloween moment may be the rebranding of accused abuser Manson as martyr.

Jake Paul as Dana White

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Classy.

Snoop Dogg as Weed Batman Dogg

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Uncle Snoop... lose the gold pot leaf necklace and we can talk.

Kim Kardashian as Pete Davidson's girlfriend

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Learn to love yourself, Kim.

Shop our latest arrivals

Sold out
MedicomBe@rbrick Andy Warhol x Jean-Michel Basquiat #2 100% And 400% Set Multi
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Raf SimonsCylon 21 White Alyssum
$440.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Tuscon Jacket Dollar Green
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
  • Nike's "Rookie" Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Shorter Now (& Still Clean)
  • 30 Years of Asking the Most Esteemed Design Fair: Can't Great Design Be for Everyone?
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • 35 Years Later, Nike's Fine "Black Metallic" Jordan Shoe Still Shines Bright
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now