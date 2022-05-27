The Internet Has Mixed Feels Toward YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop

Demna and Ye are back at it again for a second round of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga gear.

Like the last rollout, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga opts for Demna's locked character aesthetic with face-less models wearing the latest collection's pieces.

The "CREATIVE EXPLORATION" — as the YEEZY GAP press release dubs the latest drop — follows three design codes: neutral hues, oversized silhouettes, and layers, aka the staples of the Ye style starter pack.

Though we're on the brink of summer, Ye and Demna ignore the approaching scorching season, dropping a puffer jacket, sateen jumpsuit, and long sleeve tops for the latest YEEZY GAP and Balenciaga drop.

In the footsteps of the last collection, more tees (summer-approved crop top activity included) and hoodies join the newest offering in a range of muted colorways like dark green and black.

As teased during his trip to Japan with girlfriend Chaney Jones, Ye's flame cap also dropped during the collection's launch on May 27 alongside an erm, foldable hat, keychain, snake crossbody bag, and polyester balaclava-style face mask.

Basically, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga could easily pass for a Yeezy-influenced Slenderman wardrobe, a dripped-out submissive, or new Fortnite skins.

Of course, Ye's fan club of diehards has nothing but praise for their fave's latest YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga offering.

After all, the Ye fandom has enjoyed a fair share of Ye content lately, including his beefy booted appearance at Balenciaga's Spring '23 show, West's MUJI-designed McDonald's meal, and the release of Ye and XXXTentacion's "True Love" song.

After a week of Kanye appearances, I doubt fans are complaining about more baggy hoodies and tees adjacent to the style of their hailed Yeezus leader.

However, the second YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga release's pricing indeed brought about divided feelings from the internet. In the words of Fat Joe, "Yesterday's price is not today's price," as the YEEZY GAP collection saw a considerable price hike during its second drop.

On the YEEZY GAP site, the collection ranged from $40 to $340 ($440 if you want to include the denim jacket, which hasn't dropped yet). Meanwhile, retailers like Mytheresa and Farfetch sell the padded cotton hoodie and snake bag pieces for $200 and $500, respectively.

Naturally, people complained that Balenciaga's inclusion in the YEEZY GAP deal spoiled the affordability of the collaboration's products.

"Designs are good af, but this Balenci pricing shit literally goes against the idea of the gap collab," one Reddit user stated. "Bruh, I hate this. I thought due to GAP and Ye's idea of affordable fashion, it would be relatively cheaper, but I guess not, thanks Balenciaga," another user complained.

Meanwhile, others stepped to Balenciaga's rescue to state that the hefty price tags for the collection were fair considering Balenciaga's luxury brand status (did I mention they just dropped a $1,100 adidas Triple S sneaker?).

"I know the prices are higher than normal GAP, but I think the quality will show that it's worth it. $200 for hoodies that have the craftsmanship and cut of a high-end brand like Balenciaga ($800+ hoodies) is fair, in my opinion," a Reddit account commented.

Sure, a few nay-sayers believe Balenciaga soiled YEEZY GAP's mass appeal. But, nothing is stopping Ye and Demna's unbreakable bromance and West's ever-supporting disciples from keeping YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga pumping, no matter the cost.