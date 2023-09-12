Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A-COLD-WALL*'s Nike Air Max Plus Shoes Are Frigid

in SneakersWords By Jade Gomez

Samuel Ross' A-COLD-WALL* once again brings his architectural mind to Nike, this time stripping the Air Max Plus down to its frigid beauty with two earthy colorways, "Stone" and "Onyx."

ACW* turns up the texture and turns down the contrast on the Air Max Plus' butterfly-like membranes with the usage of what A-COLD WALL calls a "thermo-molded exoskeleton" atop its full-grain leather uppers.

Fascinated with the wear and tear of city life, Ross intends for the shoes to naturally weather over time.

A-COLD-WALL* and Nike have been teasing these collaborative sneakers for months, dropping previews of the stark colorways over 2023. The first drop, which consists of the "Onyx" (black) and "Stone" (white) Nike Air Max Pluses, launches September 12 via A-COLD-WALL*'s website.

Ross has also teased a stunning "Varsity Blue" colorway that isn't included in this release. According to secondhand site StockX, the shoes will drop in February 2024.

Whether it means removing the laces from Dr. Martens or trading Converse's signature star for a more understated logo, A-COLD-WALL* has become a coveted partner for household names, entrusting iconic silhouettes to be broken down into striking simplicity.

Nike's longstanding relationship with ACW* is entering its seventh year in 2023. The pair's Transatlantic connection began when the American sportswear brand helped fund Ross' first runway show at London Fashion Week in 2016 when he was an up-and-coming designer.

A year later, Nike handed over its Air Force Ones for A-COLD-WALL to transform into a bare-bones love letter to everything that makes the shoe so reliable.

2018 saw the radical transformation of the Nike Vomero Zoom +5, which Ross stripped of its protective coating so that the shoe would weather, again paying homage to ACW*'s affinity for visible, organic degradation.

That same year, the young designer followed his first Air Force One collab with a transformed Nike Flyleather AF1, which utilized recycled materials for a sleek, clean silhouette.

ACW*'s footwear collaborations go beyond Nike, as evidenced by round two of its sleek collaboration with Timberland. Ross gave Timberland's rugged boot a full reset, including full-grain leather uppers, a side zipper, and an obscured lace system.

Pushing back against the desire for perfection and cleanliness with designer shoes, Ross encourages everyday stories to be told through scuffs and scratches, with each layer intentionally peeling off to reveal more of ACW*'s brilliant, brutalist vision.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These GORE-TEX Sneakers Are Looking for a Spot in Your Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • designer tote bags
    Designer Tote Bags to Elevate Your Everyday Accessory Game
    • Style
  • balaclavas
    Why a Balaclava Is This Season's Best Accessory
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    ROA, Vilebrequin & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé wears an outfit with a YSL leather jacket & bag, faded denim jeans & flip-flop sandals in New York on September 11
    Flip-Flops as Fashion? Rosé Is the Queen of the High-Low Mix
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    True Religion’s 21st Birthday Shutdown Our Neu York Pop-Up (Literally)
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
  • A detailed photograph of A-COLD-WALL* & Nike's monochrome Air Max TN 98
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Nike Air Max Plus Shoes Are Frigid
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Off-White™'s Nike Air Force 1 "Sheed" Is a Sleek Homage to Rasheed Wallace
    • Sneakers
  • HOUSE OF BŌ
    Fragrance Brand House of Bō Isn’t Afraid to Be a Crowd-Pleaser
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023