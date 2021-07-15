It's Hard to Pick a Favorite From adidas SPEZIAL SS21

Brand: adidas SPEZIAL

Season: Spring/Summer 2021

Key Pieces: We're a sucker for the classic look of the Marathon 86, especially with the new suede overlays. That fluorescent yellow design is nothing short of nostalgic.

Release Date: July 22

Buy: Retailers such as wellgosh

Editor’s Notes: In a week's time, adidas will be launching its new SPEZIAL collection designed for Spring/Summer 2021. The warm weather assortment of footwear and apparel takes references from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, making use of a 1980s color palette that blends neon hues with surfing aesthetics.

Five sneakers are offered for SS21, including new hybrids and somewhat forgotten models from the adidas archives. The Burnden and the Hoylake both arrive in neutral tones, while the Marathon 86, Malmo Net, and Blackburn all boast more colorful looks. Keying in on the Blackburn, the new "Ewood" edition pays homage to SPEZIAL curator Gary Aspden, as the colorway itself then draws from the unreleased first round sample of the original Blackburn. A nod to the Lancashire rose, the shoe is done up in an eye-catching red suede, with collegiate green and navy accents.

adidas / wellgosh 1 / 12

Complementing the adidas SPEZIAL SS21 footwear is an assortment of apparel and accessories. The Aldrington Anorak leads the charge with its signature neon pink paneling, joined by a new rain-protective deep red Todmorden smock. This season's tracksuit is reminiscent of training attire from the '70s, while a Birchall Tee and bluebird-colored Durrington Shorts round out the apparel portion. Accessories from the seasonal collection include a lightweight mesh Ellenshaw Cap as well as the Portslade Bag which is primed and ready for any occasion.

If you see anything you like from adidas SPEZIAL SS21 in the galleries above, visit retailers like wellgosh when the collection releases on July 22 to secure the goods.

Shop more adidas from Highsnobiety Shop below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.