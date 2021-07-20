One of the Most Hyped Ultraboosts Is Now an Ultra4D

Brand: adidas

Model: Ultra4D

Release Date: August 1

Price: $220

Buy: Retailers such as Overkill

What We’re Saying: It appears that adidas is finally trying to make its 4D sneakers more accessible. While still soliciting outside sources for collaborative efforts, the sportswear brand has been gradually debuting new 4D silhouettes as well as issuing general release colorways of the flagship Ultra4D. Soon, the model will be available in one of the most hyped colorways from adidas' Ultraboost archive, the "Miami Hurricanes."

Arriving in a Collegiate Green/Footwear White/Collegiate Orange color combination, the overall scheme closely mimics that of the "Miami Hurricanes" Ultraboost from 2016. Hits of green and orange come together across the breathable Primeknit upper of the Ultra4D, while white Three Stripes branding and a cream-colored 4D midsole provide contrast accordingly. The standout design feature of the Ultra4D, the sole unit is made using light, resin, and oxygen to deliver innovative tooling that is meant to keep your feet cushioned and comfortable amid all-day wear.

Much like the 0G Ultraboost, we expect the "Miami" Ultra4D to be extremely coveted, and thus, sell out in a hurry. Subsequently, you'll want to act fast when the colorway arrives at authorized adidas retailers next month.

Shop more adidas from Highsnobiety Shop below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.