Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

One of the Most Hyped Ultraboosts Is Now an Ultra4D

Written by Jonathan Sawyer in Selects
Overkill
1 / 4

Brand: adidas

Model: Ultra4D

Release Date: August 1

Price: $220

Buy: Retailers such as Overkill

What We’re Saying: It appears that adidas is finally trying to make its 4D sneakers more accessible. While still soliciting outside sources for collaborative efforts, the sportswear brand has been gradually debuting new 4D silhouettes as well as issuing general release colorways of the flagship Ultra4D. Soon, the model will be available in one of the most hyped colorways from adidas' Ultraboost archive, the "Miami Hurricanes."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Arriving in a Collegiate Green/Footwear White/Collegiate Orange color combination, the overall scheme closely mimics that of the "Miami Hurricanes" Ultraboost from 2016. Hits of green and orange come together across the breathable Primeknit upper of the Ultra4D, while white Three Stripes branding and a cream-colored 4D midsole provide contrast accordingly. The standout design feature of the Ultra4D, the sole unit is made using light, resin, and oxygen to deliver innovative tooling that is meant to keep your feet cushioned and comfortable amid all-day wear.

Much like the 0G Ultraboost, we expect the "Miami" Ultra4D to be extremely coveted, and thus, sell out in a hurry. Subsequently, you'll want to act fast when the colorway arrives at authorized adidas retailers next month.

Shop more adidas from Highsnobiety Shop below.

Sold Out
adidas x PradaA+P Luna Rossa 21 Performance
$575.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Flat Training Shoe Is Now Silky (& Extremely Girlcore)
  • adidas' Iconic Slide Looks Even More Weirdly Futuristic Now
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • James Harden's Sneaker Legacy Evolves With a Souped-Up Basketball Shoe
  • adidas x Toy Story Shouldn’t Go This Hard
What To Read Next
  • In Suede, Vans' Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
  • Pulse Check: NBA Style and The Tunnel Fit Phenomenon
  • The LOEWE Vans Get Their Handsewn Flowers
  • Leveling up the Most Fashionable Alarm Clock
  • New Balance Serves Up Flames 990 Dad Shoes for the Community
  • The Best of Ralph Lauren Polo's Past, in the Present
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now