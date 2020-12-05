Here's Where to Cop the adidas YEEZY 350 Bred Reissue Now

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

The adidas YEEZY collection is sizeable, to say the least, but in amongst all the new silhouettes, alien color palettes, and reflective uppers, a few models stand out as the pivotal pairs that pushed adidas YEEZY to become the powerhouse it is today. One of those models is undoubtedly the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 Bred V2. Originally dropping in November 2016, the 350 “Bred” has just made a triumphant restocked return to StockX.

Having grown to encompass more than 10 different models, the adidas YEEZY collection began and still hinges upon the adidas YEEZY 350. This lightweight runner will go down as an iconic development in the world of luxury footwear. In the case of the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 Bred V2, red “SPLY-350” branding to the lateral side pops from a core black backdrop.

The simplicity of this palette has made the “Bred” one of the most memorable YEEZY 350s around, and with hundreds of sell-out drops from the adidas YEEZY collection, that’s high praise. A look at StockX market data shows that the average sale price is $648 with a staggering high point of $1900. So, whether you missed out the first time round or just passed up on the drop, now’s your chance to cop a certified-authentic pair of adidas YEEZY 350 Bred V2 at StockX.

