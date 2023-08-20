Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” Is Due for the ‘85 Makeover

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

The Neutral Grey 1s are back as Lows, baby.

Now, we know sneakerheads may be thinking, "Didn't the low-top Neutral Greys already drop?" Yes indeed. Back in 2021, the Jordan bestowed fans with two Neutral Grey gifts: the Air Jordan 1 High '85 and the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Neutral Grey," both rendered in the famed clean scheme, of course.

Now, the Jordan Brand is bringing back the "Neutral Grey", this time as an Air Jordan 1 '85 Low rumored to release on October 25 on Nike SNKRS app.

Remember the '85 part, because it's important.

See, the AJ1 '85 Low will follow in the footsteps of its 2021 high-top predecessor, crafted according to the Jordan 1's original 1985 design specifications. The results are typically copy-paste colorways, similar material make-up, and an overall slimmer look relatively consistent with the OG pairs.

The Black and White 1s — the Panda 1s to Gen Z — from earlier this year also underwent the '85 craftsmanship special.

The AJ1 '85 Low looks much sleeker shape-wise compared to the 2021 Lows. The latest even appears to be aged with a seemingly deliberately-yellowed midsole — vintage details more commonly seen with Jordan's Reimagined series.

Fans of the 2021 high-tops can expect the same textures on the forthcoming Lows, including that crisp white leather paneling meeting the faint grey suede on the heel tab and Swoosh. Fun fact: The OG Neutral Grey 1s from the 80s came in all leather.

When bringing back a classic, the Jordan Brand tends to lean into the original design as much as possible. But there have been some cases lately (cough, the Reimagined Royal 1s, cough), where Jordan just says "eff it" and goes with an entirely new material story. Thankfully, the latter is only partially the case with the good ol' Neutral Grey 1s.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    "UNC Toe" Is the Nike Air Jordan 1 At Its Very Best

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything We Know About Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Yep, There Could’ve Been a YEEZY Samba Shoe

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” Is Due for the ‘85 Makeover

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter the Tone Zone: Why Are One-Color Sneakers Everywhere?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    D.S. & Durga's Tennis-Inspired Fragrance, Crush Balls, Is an Ace

    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Drake's Latest Thique Shoes Are All Puff & PDF

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Indeed, Kendall Jenner Is Serving

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023