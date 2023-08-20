The Air Jordan 1 Low “Neutral Grey” Is Due for the ‘85 Makeover

The Neutral Grey 1s are back as Lows, baby.

Now, we know sneakerheads may be thinking, "Didn't the low-top Neutral Greys already drop?" Yes indeed. Back in 2021, the Jordan bestowed fans with two Neutral Grey gifts: the Air Jordan 1 High '85 and the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Neutral Grey," both rendered in the famed clean scheme, of course.

Now, the Jordan Brand is bringing back the "Neutral Grey", this time as an Air Jordan 1 '85 Low rumored to release on October 25 on Nike SNKRS app.

Remember the '85 part, because it's important.

Nike

See, the AJ1 '85 Low will follow in the footsteps of its 2021 high-top predecessor, crafted according to the Jordan 1's original 1985 design specifications. The results are typically copy-paste colorways, similar material make-up, and an overall slimmer look relatively consistent with the OG pairs.

The Black and White 1s — the Panda 1s to Gen Z — from earlier this year also underwent the '85 craftsmanship special.

The AJ1 '85 Low looks much sleeker shape-wise compared to the 2021 Lows. The latest even appears to be aged with a seemingly deliberately-yellowed midsole — vintage details more commonly seen with Jordan's Reimagined series.

Fans of the 2021 high-tops can expect the same textures on the forthcoming Lows, including that crisp white leather paneling meeting the faint grey suede on the heel tab and Swoosh. Fun fact: The OG Neutral Grey 1s from the 80s came in all leather.

When bringing back a classic, the Jordan Brand tends to lean into the original design as much as possible. But there have been some cases lately (cough, the Reimagined Royal 1s, cough), where Jordan just says "eff it" and goes with an entirely new material story. Thankfully, the latter is only partially the case with the good ol' Neutral Grey 1s.