Cecilie Bahnsen's New ASICS Are a Coquette Sneaker-Sandal

Cecilie Bahnsen's new ASICS collaboration looks like a cross between your dad's favorite running sneakers and your little sister's Mary Janes.

Who ever would've thought the post-sneaker movement would result in a coquette dad shoe? Then again, it's Paris Fashion Week, baby — anything is possible in the city of lights and we've seen some crazy pieces of footwear hit the streets. (I'm still thinking about Feng Chen Wang's insanely chonky UGG slip-ons.)

Days after unveiling her Resort 2025 collection, Cecilie Bahnsen announced her latest link-up with ASICS. This time, the Danish designer turns her eye on the sneaker giant's GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII, crafting the silhouette in women's sizing for the very first time.

The result is a sexy sneaker-sandal that's not too far off from her previous ASICS collab. Both boast delicate floral detailing — but this time, Bahnsen adds Mary Jane straps to the GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII, giving the sneaker a polished feel. Cue: "I'm So Fancy" by Charli XCX.

ASICS

Unlike actual Mary Janes, Bahnsen's new ASICS’ are — gasp — comfortable. The shoes boast ASICS' DIVISION SPACE technology, so you won't have to deal with pesky blisters.

The kicks are available in two colorways. The first is outfitted with touches of juicy yellow and lime green, finished off with black straps, while the second is laced with generous hits of Tiffany-reminiscent robin's egg blue. If you're in Paris, you can check out the shoes yourself at a pop-up at 7 Rue Froissart, open from June 20 to 22.

ASICS

In the short span of Paris Fashion Week Men's, ASICS has cooked up some killer shoes. In addition to its latest Cecilie Bahnsen collab, the brand recently unveiled an abstract silhouette by the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma that can be folded like Origami. And let's not forget about these cardboard-esque ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20s, made in collaboration with Doublet, that give a whole new meaning to wearing sneakers fresh out of the box.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Who knows exactly why ASICS is running up the sneaker collaborations at PFW. Maybe it's to convince every editor scrambling for an Uber to their next show to consider lacing up a pair ASICS instead. All the shows start late anyway – why not consider going on the most stylish jog of your life?