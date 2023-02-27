From YSL to Schiaparelli, Brands Are Slaying Award Season

I’ve come to the realization that every annual award season is essentially a measuring stick for luxury brands to test run their definition of glamor at that particular moment.

From January’s Golden Globes to March’s highly-coveted Academy Awards, the three-month spectacle is an opportunity for fashion’s finest to showcase its most opulent, red carpet-ready looks on some of the globe’s biggest names.

From the likes of Emma D'Arcy in Acne Studios and Seth Rogen sporting an all-pink Dior suit, to the shock of anything worn by Lizzo or Blac Chyna, annual award season serves up a plethora of ‘fits both good and bad.

But on this occasion, we’re focusing on the best 'fits from 2023’s red carpets thus far.

Saint Laurent

It comes as no surprise that Saint Laurent has had an impressive presence so far throughout awards season. The house is a go-to for celebrities looking for a sleek, yet interesting look that will guarantee them a spot on the “Best Dressed” lists – and they deserve it.

This year in particular, Saint Laurent has snapped up some of the biggest stars of the moment, including Jennifer Coolidge after her appearance in White Lotus, Austin Butler who is nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Elvis, and Steve Lacy, who won a Grammy for “Best Progressive R&B Album” for Gemini Rights.

The thing that makes Saint Laurent such a celebrity magnet is that it is always elegant and sexy, something that undoubtedly works incredibly well on a red carpet. — Tora Northman, Head of TikTok

Louis Vuitton

When you're the designer of choice for the likes of Ana de Armas, HoYeon Jung, and Cate Blanchett for red carpet events, you know you're doing something right, which is certainly the case with Louis Vuitton. Of course, it'll come as no surprise that the LVMH-owned house is doing great things this season, but its ability to continuously deliver forward-thinking looks with the classic LV twist is pretty impressive. — Tayler Willson, Editor

Schiaparelli

I’m starting to think that Schiaparelli can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet looks. Dressing everyone’s favourite Michelle Yeoh for the SAG Awards, Anya Taylor Joy at the BAFTAs and Nicole Kidman for the Art Directors Guide Awards, it is clear that Schiaparelli is couture for the leading ladies. It always looks incredibly elegant and expensive, and I know we’re about to see plenty more Schiaparelli looks as we approach the big awards. — TN

CELINE

As a big fan of CELINE, you may think I’m biased. However, no one can argue with Slimane’s exceptional tailoring and eye for detail.

Worn by star of the moment Austin Butler plenty of times, including at the Santa Barbara International Film Awards and at the Critics Choice Awards, CELINE is for someone who’s into the classics. Beck and Paris Hilton both dressed to impress at the Grammys, cementing CELINE’s spot on our list.

CELINE exudes cool, and recently the label has also tapped Julian Casablancas, Paul Banks, and Pete Doherty, so we might just see red carpet go full indie sleaze in the coming weeks. — TN

Versace

Versace making this list should come as no surprise, they've been doing it for years. Sleek and traditional, yet luxurious and progressive in equal measure, what the Italian house doesn't know about making opulent award wear probably isn't worth knowing. This season they've dressed everyone from Zendeya at the SAG Awards, to 2023 it-girl Jenna Ortega, so they must be doing something right. — TW

Gucci

Here’s the thing, Gucci is always fun. Of course, we have Harry Styles’ multiple looks, but also several noteworthy gowns worn by Julia Garner, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Beyoncé, to name a few. It is always colourful, eye-catching and luxurious, so that you’ll always feel like a winner – even if you don’t take home any awards.

The best part about Gucci? They’re not afraid of a bold suit. We don’t need more classic black suits on the red carpet, we need more of Anderson Paak.’s head-to-toe floral look. — TN

Simone Rocha

Dublin-born designer Simone Rocha deserves an honorable mention this season. Not only did she surpass all expectations with her recent FW23 collection at London Fashion Week, but for the sheer, longline floral-embellished jacket worn by Aftersun star Paul Mescal at the SAG Awards is something else. I wouldn't be surprised to see Simone Rocha become a red carpet-stalwart in years to come. — TW

