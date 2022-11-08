Bajowoo's Denim "Jair Force 1s" Are Fully Customizable

Brand: Nike x Bajowoo

Model: Air Force 01 Mid

Buy: In-store at GR8

Release Date: November 12

Editor's Notes: By now, we're all too familiar with what the Air Force 1 looks like. Thanks to designer Bajowoo of 99%IS, the iconic Nike sneaker is getting a fully customizable makeover, allowing customers to reinvent the shoe like we've never seen before.

The Tokyo-based creative has teamed up with Nike to introduce a fresh iteration of the Air Force 1 Mid: covered in white, denim-like material, the shoe's upper can be painted on, ripped away to reveal colored panels beneath, or otherwise customized.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The model will be sold exclusively at Japanese boutique GR8, located in Tokyo's Harajuku area. Prospective shoppers must enter a raffle via GR8's website prior to release on November 12 — the raffle will determine the order in which raffle entrants can enter the store to purchase the shoes.

The same day, GR8 will also host a special customization workshop, led by Bajowoo himself, in which nine lucky sneakerheads will be able to create their own original Air Force 1s under the designer's tutelage. Those interested can register online — winners will be announced on November 9.

JLo and Julia Fox pioneered the "Joot" — thanks to Bajowoo, we've got Jair Force 1s to match.