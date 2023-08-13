Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Balenciaga's Hourglass Is Now a $22K Metal Bag

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Balenciaga's popular Hourglass XS bag just went full metal on us. Seriously, the Parisian house has issued a new metal rendition of its Hourglass bag, realized in a full gleaming brass build.

Its name? The Hourglass Metal XS, of course. The newest handbag hits the scale at roughly 2 pounds, and is complete with traditional Hourglass fixings (finished in metal, naturally).

The metal Hourglass XS handbag preserves that familiar, beloved curved shape, handle, additional chain strap, and B logo dangling from the flap. It ain't all metallic, though, as nappa lambskin settles on the Hourglass' lining.

With the newest accessory hailing from the land of $27K blue jeans and $2K leather trashbags, it is no surprise that the almost-full metal Balenciaga handbag is going for $22,840. Plot twist: we were still very much surprised, especially for the pockets looking to splurge.

But hey, if you got $22K to spare for the metal Hourglass XS, the Balenciaga handbag is currently up for grabs in gold and silver on the brand's website via pre-order (figured a brass piece would be offered on assumably a made-to-order basis).

Well, one thing's for sure with Balenciaga's metal handbag: It certainly pairs well with that armor gown from the brand's recent Couture collection — that's if you're in good enough to secure the one-of-a-kind dress from them.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • luxury shorts

    10 Summer Shorts to Get Prepped for Warmer Times

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Is It a Tote Bag? Is It a Basketball Jersey? This Is Kinda Both

    • Style
  • Browns Sale

    Bag 70% off Casablanca, Palm Angels & More in this Sale

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Neutral Shoes Are the Key to Every Versatile Sneaker Rotation

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Fear Funky Patterns, Says BEAMS PLUS FW23

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Balenciaga's Hourglass Is Now a $22K Metal Bag

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Scout Willis in *Those* Crocs Heels? Now, That's Hot

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    ALDI's $13 Shoe Might Look Like an AF1, But It Certainly Isn't One

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pilates up Top, Jazzercise Below? Only Addison Rae

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Shakira's Stealth Mode Is Hard to Miss

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023