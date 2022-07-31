Ben Affleck's Meme-abale RBF, sacai x Nike Cortez, A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's Parent Drip

It's the weekend, baby!

Despite the persistent heat wave, celebrity street style undoubtedly sizzled. Travis Barker and Pete Davidson's wardrobes continue to undergoe Kardashian-ification. Frank Ocean biked in Homer ice. Jay-Z claimed his throne as the king of bucket hats. A$AP Rocky ignored rising temps with a furry wig. Marvel's Comic Con panel saw a plethora of fire 'fits. Julia Fox continued her low-rise trouser supremacy. Kid Cudi and Travis Scott came through with the festival drip. Stranger Things' Murray (Brett Gelman) introduces puppy steez.

Did I mention Nicolas Cage became a model? Yeah, that happened.

Anywho back in the fashion world, Louis Vuitton is now cupid and a conscious sneakerhead, thanks to its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign and new sustainable sneaker. Loro Piana welcomed us to its Winter 2022 wonderland. A-COLD-WALL* Pre-Fall 2022 campaign got the Pa Salieu treatmenet. Brendon Babenzien embarks on his J.Crew era. Gucci succeeds Balenciaga as a the hottest brand in the world. YEEZY GAP no longer needs Balenciaga's "reassurance" as it prepares to drop its YEEZY GAP sunglasses.

This week's footwear heat was plenty, ASICS especially. The footwear brand saw Kiko Kostandinov Studio's say "another one," the introduction of the ASICS ACTIBREEZE 3D slide, and P.E. Nation got a GEL-1130.

CircoLoco, END., and Gucci keep adidas booked and busy with Forum and platform Gazelle collabs. Meanwhile, New Balance went bananas with BAPE and got the run-around from thisneverthat.

Mastermind and Suicoke meet again. One Block Down slips into its Vans collaboration. We explored the U.K.'s Air Max 95 love affair. Nike ACG FW22 drops.

Oh! And, we smell-tested Rose In Good Faith's dildo shoes at the request of our questionable Tiktok comments.

Certainly, the celebrity style and sneaker heat aren't helping this wave of hot weather. Thankfully, the Weeknd's After Hours horror experience reminds us spooky season's cool breezes aren't too far away.

Say Hi to the Nike Cortez Sacai

Nike

"Officially titled the Nike x sacai Cortez 4.0, the silhouette – which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year – arrives with a fresh new lip at the rear (of course), clad in its OG 1970s colorway of white, red, and blue, with the darker iteration below also set to land."

Dumpster Diving for YEEZY GAP

Yeezy

"Some shoppers have complained of long wait times for their goods but, hey, them's the breaks. Your other option involves leaping into a dumpster."

No-One Does A Parents Date Night Like A$AP Rocky And Rihanna[/subline]

Backgrid

"Nothing is going to stop A$AP Rocky and Rihanna from pulling off fits, and that includes giving birth to what will undoubtedly be the best-dressed kid in the universe."

Donald Glover Is Proof That Less Really Is More

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

"Spring/Summer 2022 leg wear chat has been all jorts and three-slash-fours thus far, so when Donald Glover was spotted running through Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood this weekend clad in, well, almost nothing, it was a timely reminder that less can actually still be more."

An Ode to Ben Affleck's Perfectly Sculpted Grimace

Backgrid / Vasquez-Max Lopes

"Even with that giant bank account, immense fame, and relationships with the actors who define American cinema, Affleck manages to perfectly affect a truly profound sense of emptiness, whether he feels that way or not. You just can't teach that, no matter how many times you practice your RBF."

Martha Stewart's Anti Social Social Club Collab Is All in the Family

Anti Social Social Club

"There are regular tees and then there are graphic tees featuring Martha Stewart munching on shellfish. The latter is the only thing that matters right now, for obvious reasons."