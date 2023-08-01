Blue Bottle Coffee's New Balance Collab Is Strangely Flavorless

Blue Bottle Coffee is one of the better chain coffee joints, consistently offering both handsomely minimalist restaurants and tasty drinks across some of America's bigger cities. So it's odd that a well-connected café intrinsically linked to good taste (both literal and thematic) would partner with New Balance on a sneaker that's so... plain.

On August 1, Blue Bottle and New Balance dropped a collaborative Fresh Foam X 1080 v12 shoe that's essentially just a normal-looking white shoe with some blue accents. The Blue Bottle logo is embroidered on the heel and the brown outsole possibly represents coffee beans, I guess?

It's a shame, because Blue Bottle has the eye and New Balance has the design acumen to create a more flavorful sneaker. What if they tapped into Blue Bottle's airy, modernist interior design? Or created a brown suede number to better evoke coffee?

Now, there is some context here, and it may provide some additional context.

This collaboration is exclusive to Japan and will only launch at select Japanese New Balance retailers for ¥22,000 (about $150). This is important because it explains two things: why Blue Bottle Coffee is getting involved with New Balance and why they pair would issue a collaborative Fresh Foam shoe, of all things.

For the former, Blue Bottle is possibly even bigger in Japan than it is in its native America. Influential architectural firms like Karimoku have designed Blue Bottle stores and Human Made founder NIGO is such a big fan that he's collaborated with Blue Bottle himself and even set one up inside one of his flagship stores.

Then, there's New Balance's Fresh Foam line, which is mostly ignored in America but obsessively well-regarded in Japan, where it's been the source of consistent collaborations over the years.

Add in the fact that Japanese imprints love securing their own New Balance collab — even for the weirder models — and you've got a better explanation for Blue Bottle's New Balance.

The one remaining question is why the colorway is so plain but, if I had to hazard a guess, it'd be to better reflect the spacious Blue Bottle stores. The end result looks more like something that'd be part of the baristas' uniform than the delicious collab it could be but, hey, perhaps this is merely the first Blue Bottle Balances to come.