BornXRaised's PSG Collab Is an Intercontinental Beauty

Paris Saint-Germain and BornXRaised have come together for a capsule that further blurs the already-blurred line between football and fashion.

PSG, the reigning French champions, are perhaps the most fashion-savvy football club in the sport having teamed up with the likes of Nike, BAPE, and Jordan (and Highsnobiety!) in the last couple years alone for objectively good-looking capsules.

Most recently PSG released a roadman-ready Air Max Plus that was, for me, its greatest collaboration yet.

Anyways, now alongside Los Angeles-based streetwear brand BornXRaised, PSG has delivered another damn fine collection that, as well as just looking the business, bridges the gap between the City of Lights (Paris) and the City of Angels (Los Angeles).

The collection, which drops online April 5, comprises both on-pitch and off-pitch apparel.

The former, which is a BornXRaised take on PSG’s home jersey, debuted in last weekend’s Le Classique against Olympique Marseille where the Parisians won 2-0.

When it comes to the off-pitch gear, we’re talking dual-branded T-shirts and sweatshirts, each of which has the streetwear-y aesthetic we’ve come to expect of BornXRaised over the years.

Once again, PSG has proven its style credentials with yet another exceptional collaboration and with the reveal of next season’s jerseys coming in the next few months, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something even better for 2024/25.