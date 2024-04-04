Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

BornXRaised's PSG Collab Is an Intercontinental Beauty

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
BornXRaised
1 / 10

Paris Saint-Germain and BornXRaised have come together for a capsule that further blurs the already-blurred line between football and fashion.

PSG, the reigning French champions, are perhaps the most fashion-savvy football club in the sport having teamed up with the likes of Nike, BAPE, and Jordan (and Highsnobiety!) in the last couple years alone for objectively good-looking capsules.

Most recently PSG released a roadman-ready Air Max Plus that was, for me, its greatest collaboration yet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Anyways, now alongside Los Angeles-based streetwear brand BornXRaised, PSG has delivered another damn fine collection that, as well as just looking the business, bridges the gap between the City of Lights (Paris) and the City of Angels (Los Angeles).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collection, which drops online April 5, comprises both on-pitch and off-pitch apparel.

The former, which is a BornXRaised take on PSG’s home jersey, debuted in last weekend’s Le Classique against Olympique Marseille where the Parisians won 2-0.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When it comes to the off-pitch gear, we’re talking dual-branded T-shirts and sweatshirts, each of which has the streetwear-y aesthetic we’ve come to expect of BornXRaised over the years.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Once again, PSG has proven its style credentials with yet another exceptional collaboration and with the reveal of next season’s jerseys coming in the next few months, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something even better for 2024/25.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Highsnobiety x XL EXTRALIGHT® Collab Is In The Bag
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Online Ceramics’ New Era Begins With BornXRaised
    • Style
  • Did Pharrell Just Tease a Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?
    • Style
  • Mattel Creations Goes Global For Lap 4 of the Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham Collab
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
  • Mattel Creations Revs Up for Its Final Lap of the Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham Collab
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • Timberland’s GORE-TEX Boot Is Fully Outdoor Equipped — Carabiners Included
    • Footwear
  • Nike’s AF1 Gets a Tough Carbon Fiber Build
    • Sneakers
  • Dr. Martens x Diet Paratha: A Story Like No Other
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Patek Philippe’s New Watches Have Divided Collectors. That’s Good
    • Watches
  • Step Into The City Of Genius
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • The Levi's "Renaissance" Is Even Bigger Than Beyoncé
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now