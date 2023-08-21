BoTT & Converse’s Dapper Deck Shoe Ain’t for Boats

Japanese label Birth of The Teenager (just BoTT, to most) and Converse Skateboarding meet again for a fresh delivery of collaborative footwear.

The latest sees the BoTT and Converse revisit the Deckstar SK shoe they tackled earlier this year, swapping out its previous suede build for fresh leathery goodness.

Like the suede pairs, the newest stealthy leather Deckstar SK finishes with that familiar skate-ready, thick sole.

In short, BoTT's Deckstar cleans up well, if we do say so ourselves.

As the preppy trend still lingers, so does the footwear associated with its movement, like boat shoes and loafers.

Boat shoes particularly continue to be of interest, with names like UNITED ARROWS, Aimé Leon Dore, and Supreme issuing their own collaborative and, quite frankly, beautiful takes on the shoe. Woven leather deck shoes, anyone?

BoTT's Deckstar is certainly another one for the books and Converse's post-sneaker club, right next to those lovely leather Coupe loafers launched last year.

But there are sneakers, too. A collaborative Proride SK shoe joins the dapper BoTT Deckstar, realized in a chilling blue scheme topped with navy blue sparkles (navy blue is BoTT's signature color, by the way) — all atop a semi-stacked sole ready for the deck (skateboard deck, that is).

Looking to add the thick, skate-worthy steppers to the roster? BoTT's Deckstar SK and ProRide SK shoes are set to ride in on August 25 at BoTT, Converse, and select Converse stockists.