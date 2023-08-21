Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

BoTT & Converse’s Dapper Deck Shoe Ain’t for Boats

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Japanese label Birth of The Teenager (just BoTT, to most) and Converse Skateboarding meet again for a fresh delivery of collaborative footwear.

The latest sees the BoTT and Converse revisit the Deckstar SK shoe they tackled earlier this year, swapping out its previous suede build for fresh leathery goodness.

Like the suede pairs, the newest stealthy leather Deckstar SK finishes with that familiar skate-ready, thick sole.

In short, BoTT's Deckstar cleans up well, if we do say so ourselves.

As the preppy trend still lingers, so does the footwear associated with its movement, like boat shoes and loafers.

Boat shoes particularly continue to be of interest, with names like UNITED ARROWS, Aimé Leon Dore, and Supreme issuing their own collaborative and, quite frankly, beautiful takes on the shoe. Woven leather deck shoes, anyone?

BoTT's Deckstar is certainly another one for the books and Converse's post-sneaker club, right next to those lovely leather Coupe loafers launched last year.

But there are sneakers, too. A collaborative Proride SK shoe joins the dapper BoTT Deckstar, realized in a chilling blue scheme topped with navy blue sparkles (navy blue is BoTT's signature color, by the way) — all atop a semi-stacked sole ready for the deck (skateboard deck, that is).

Looking to add the thick, skate-worthy steppers to the roster? BoTT's Deckstar SK and ProRide SK shoes are set to ride in on August 25 at BoTT, Converse, and select Converse stockists.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab

    • Sneakers
  • luisaviaroma sale

    Take 70% off Stone Island, Converse & More Here

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now

    • Style
  • basketball shoes

    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2022-23 Season

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Self-Isolation Gave Birth to a Beautiful Runnaissance

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looks Like Marc Jacobs Beauty Is Finally Relaunching

    • Beauty
  • white sneakers album merch trend

    Basic White Nike Sneakers Are Today's Album Merch of Choice

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rabanne's Space Age-y Makeup Line Is Slick AF

    • Beauty
  • bott converse

    BoTT & Converse’s Dapper Deck Shoe Ain’t for Boats

    • Sneakers
  • Jamie Foxx is seen on August 20 looking healthy wearing a Givenchy T-shirt, Amiri sweatpants & Versace sneakers

    Jamie Foxx Is Looking Healthy 'n Wealthy

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023