England Starboy Bukayo Saka Secures Signature Boot

There's nothing worse than seeing one of your favorite ballers having to play out their black boot faze. Waiting on their boot sponsorship to come through can feel like a lifetime of waiting, but when it lands, it's a beautiful thing.

Better yet, the day comes when they secure a signature boot. For England starboy Bukayo Saka, that day has finally come.

At 21 years of age, Bukayo Saka is undoubtedly one of England's brightest prospects. With a long career ahead of him, the West London baller has shown the world what he's capable of, both at club and national level.

Following his penalty upset at the 2021 Euro Finals, Saka has put the work in, delivering a masterful redemption arc that's seen him excel for both club and country, delivering three goals during the 2022 World Cup and a further six goals and assists so far in the 2022/23 season for Arsenal.

If those aren't stats worthy of a signature boot, I don't know what are.

Following in the footsteps of fellow England and New Balance teammate Raheem Sterling, who repped the New Balance x Stone Island Furon v7 at the World Cup, Saka has finally received his own signature version of the boot.

An ode to his West London home of Ealing, and Arsenal, the club that raised him from academy level, the boot comes decked out in a vibrant shade of red. In reference to Ealing's coat of arms, a decorative baroque oak leaf print features across the full length of the boot, while "Progress" and "Unity" typography appear in silver across the rear of each boot.

A testament to Saka's youth and the bright future that lays before him in the beautiful game, the Furon v7 Bukayo Saka Signature Edition lands online on Jan 19. Here's to winning the league, hey Saka?