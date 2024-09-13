Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Chopova Lowena Turned ASICS Techy Shoes Into Bedazzled Wonders

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After New York Fashion Week comes the winds of London Fashion Week, blowing in a new Chopova Lowena collection, including a first-ever ASICS sneaker collaboration.

For their SS25 presentation, the queens of those pleated skirts debuted collaborative ASICS sneakers adorned with hardware and charms. For instance, one ASICS sneaker appeared with oversized jewels circling its chunky soles, while the shoelaces were topped with large, shiny metal butterflies.

It's safe to say the art of being fly has reached new levels with the London-based brand's insect-equipped shoes.

Also on the Chopova Lowena runway, showgoers spotted Mary Jane-style ASICS sneakers decorated with reflective silver bulbs and heehaw-worthy buckles, reiterating the collection's Western theme.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Cecilie Bahsen have also issued their own retooled Mary Jane ASICS sneakers previously. With Chopova Lowena now in the mix, the ASICS girlcore army grows.

There were plenty other ornamented Chopova Lowena x ASICS sneakers, showered in silver stars and golden trinkets, resulting in mega-bedazzled takes on the Japanese footwear label's performance shoes.

Chopova Lowena had previously surprised us with incredibly embellished UGG boots during the last spring season. The classic short boots and slippers were transformed with similar embellishments, foreshadowing the creativity of the ASICS sneakers.

Now, ASICS' technical dad shoes have gotten a taste of Chopova Lowena's beautifully mad touch.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
