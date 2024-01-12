Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

There's No Ignoring CLOT's Preppy adidas Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

There's no ignoring CLOT's adidas Superstar sneaker even if you tried. The stacked pairs were hard to miss during its runway debut last year and remain bold as ever as they prepare for release.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In case you missed it, CLOT and adidas are so back. The brand presented first looks at the new collab during CLOT's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, those unmistakable Superstars included.

CLOT's adidas Superstar essentially prep-fies the classic shell-toe adidas sneaker, elevating it with a platform sole finished with wavy grooves or shark teeth. CLOT even throws in shoe tassels for an even more dress shoe feel.

In the end, the collaborative Superstar presented a mixture of vibes: formal, sporty, classic, and lots of CLOT-ness (a great thing, by the way).

Edison Chen's brand continues delivering exciting sneaker collabs, from corked-up Dunks to see-through Air Maxes. Even the label's previous adidas team-ups oozed the brand's signature material swaps with picnic table prints and gilded flair. But CLOT and adidas's revived partnership is on another level (again, a good thing).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's much more to CLOT's adidas offering, including espadrille-inspired Sambas, even more formal Superstars, and cool apparel. But right now, the brands are just dishing out an appetizer, the launch of the white and black Superstar collab.

The CLOT x adidas Superstar is currently loaded on Sneakersnstuff's release calendar and slated to release on February 18 via draw (fans can enter the drawing now). The sneaker will also reportedly launch on February 23, more than likely on adidas and CLOT's platforms.

Shop adidas sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Indoor
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Samba OG
adidas
$104
Image on Highsnobiety
HIGHArt Campus
adidas Originals x Highsn
$145
We Recommend
  • most comfortable sneakers
    The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • ROA sneakers
    Your Feet Will Thank You for These Winter-Ready Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • clot adidas superstar 2024
    There's No Ignoring CLOT's Preppy adidas Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Dua Lipa wears a black Coperni hoodie with horns in New York
    The Animalistic Urge to Wear Another Set of Ears
    • Style
  • bode nike collab astro grabber 2024
    Bode x Nike Is Officially On (Retro Sneakers Included)
    • Sneakers
  • Gisele Bundchen's Erewhon smoothie, the Giselderberry Smoothie, being prepared on January 11, 2024
    The Gisele Bündchen Smoothie Is Further Proof That Erewhon Is Culture
    • Culture
  • Lamar Johnson wearing CELINE in the CELINE Miami store
    CELINE Is Pushing Lamar Johnson Out of His Comfort Zone
    • Style
  • Grece Ghanem at Paris Fashion Week
    Who Is This Incredibly Stylish Woman on Everyone's Feed?
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023