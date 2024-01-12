There's No Ignoring CLOT's Preppy adidas Sneaker

There's no ignoring CLOT's adidas Superstar sneaker even if you tried. The stacked pairs were hard to miss during its runway debut last year and remain bold as ever as they prepare for release.

In case you missed it, CLOT and adidas are so back. The brand presented first looks at the new collab during CLOT's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, those unmistakable Superstars included.

CLOT's adidas Superstar essentially prep-fies the classic shell-toe adidas sneaker, elevating it with a platform sole finished with wavy grooves or shark teeth. CLOT even throws in shoe tassels for an even more dress shoe feel.

In the end, the collaborative Superstar presented a mixture of vibes: formal, sporty, classic, and lots of CLOT-ness (a great thing, by the way).

Edison Chen's brand continues delivering exciting sneaker collabs, from corked-up Dunks to see-through Air Maxes. Even the label's previous adidas team-ups oozed the brand's signature material swaps with picnic table prints and gilded flair. But CLOT and adidas's revived partnership is on another level (again, a good thing).

There's much more to CLOT's adidas offering, including espadrille-inspired Sambas, even more formal Superstars, and cool apparel. But right now, the brands are just dishing out an appetizer, the launch of the white and black Superstar collab.

The CLOT x adidas Superstar is currently loaded on Sneakersnstuff's release calendar and slated to release on February 18 via draw (fans can enter the drawing now). The sneaker will also reportedly launch on February 23, more than likely on adidas and CLOT's platforms.