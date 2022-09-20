Vans Is Getting CDG'd (Again)

COMME des GARCONS CDG is taking over Vans again, and I'm not talking about some hostile coup. I mean, CDG is literally all over these slip-on shoes.

COMME des GARÇONS and Vans meet again for a slip-on collaboration, which almost directly follows the vibe of the 2019 linkup between the Japanese brand's CDG imprint and the Californian skate giant.

These new CDG x Vans slip-on shoes repeat that familiar CDG pattern in an allover print atop the upper, just like with prior Old Skool and Authentic collabs. The only thing missing is the random black CDG logo stamped on the toe, as seen on the pair's Authentic sneaker.

A clean white midsole and some Vans' Off the Wall emblems pretty much wrap up the shoe's details. I mean, we are dealing with collaboration from CDG, COMME des GARÇONS graphic-first, youth-friendly sub-label.

Remember the CDG's Old-Skool Lows? The January sneaker release followed the brand's understated monochrome ethos, with the recognizable CDG logo wrapping around the midsole in repetitive fashion.

Rewind to earlier this very September, CDG's Pokémon collab looked as if the brand revived its Old Skools from earlier this year and slapped some smiling Pikachu heads on the midsole.

Thus, the CDG Pikachu Old Skools were born.

Nonetheless, as long as that CDG logo is present — whether hanging with Pikachu or riding solo dolo on a tee — fans of COMME des GARÇONS' more approachable diffusion line will come flocking.

COMME des GARÇONS CDG's Vans slip-ons slide in at COMME des GARÇONS' Osaka store on September 23, where the latest Vans collab, Pokémon pieces (yes, Pikachu Old Skools included), and a couple of CDG t-shirts will also be up for grabs via raffle.

The collaborative Vans sneakers will launch on CDG's web store in September and restock on November 11.

Sadly, CDG Play's Invader heart tees didn't make the cut for September 23's forthcoming drop (cries in pixelated tears).

You can instead prep your trigger fingers to cop COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS' latest Nike collaboration the day before.

