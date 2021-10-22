Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
In Honor of Crocs Day, Cop Its Adorably Creepy Mascot

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Design

Crocs is bringing back perhaps its most cursed creation: the footwear giant's diminutive mascot, a little Croc-shaped fellow named Croslite who wears tiny foam clogs of his own.

Returning just in time for National Croc Day on October 23, the anthropomorphized clog character will be available to purchase in five countries: the U.S., U.K., China, Korea, and Japan.

Not just anyone can cop Croslite, though. The 10" dude will be sold via raffle as the crown jewel of a limited-edition "customization bundle," comprised of special Jibbitz charms and a pair of Crocs-branded socks.

If you're passionate about getting your hands on the Lilliputian clog man, you can enter the raffle at Crocs' website starting at midnight on October 23.

It seems Croslite was originally introduced in 2010 as part of an ad campaign that depicted that mascot massaging a pair of disembodied feet.

Crocs appears to be rehabilitating Croslite's image (or at least attempting to) with this Crocs Day drop, teased with a series of animations depicting him engaging in extreme sports like sky diving and BMX biking.

Aside from revamping the mascot's appearance, Crocs apparently renamed Croslite, too.

"What’s up besties!? It’s me, Lil Classic," a video of him is captioned.

With that, Croslite becomes Lil Classic and his love of toes is replaced by a passion for adrenaline-pumping sports.

In all seriousness, though, it's been a red-letter year for Crocs, whose comfy clogs have thrived during the pandemic.

Between celebrity co-signs, high fashion collabs, and a stamp of approval from Kanye West himself, Crocs has had an iconic 2021 — and Croslite, AKA Lil Classic, is here to celebrate.

Sold Out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
