Dr. Martens Has Been nanamica'd (Again)

Brand: nanamica x Dr. Martens

Model: Chelsea Boots & Louis

Release Date: October 20

Price: $180 & $150

Buy: nanamica

Editor's Notes: As a big admirer of literally anything Dr. Martens churns out, it’ll come as no surprise when I tell you that I’m very into its latest nanamica collaboration.

1 / 4 nanamica / Dr. Martens

Comprising a pair of Chelsea boots and their slip-on counterpart, Louis, the fourth instalment of nanamica’s Dr. Martens partnership remains in keeping with the former’s “high-level mix of fashion and function” ethos, while also staying true to Dr. Martens’ rugged aesthetic.

1 / 4 nanamica / Dr. Martens

The result? Two sturdy and classic Dr. Martens boots that, while not looking entirely different to their original design, take on more discreet nanamica notes like the reworked stitching and heel loop, and the navy accents.

This collaboration comes less than a week after Dr. Martens revealed its new 14XX project, a bold new incubator-style initiative will see the label innovate, channel new philosophies, and design principles.

“Dr. Martens has always gone against the grain and 14XX marks a new design chapter of boundary-pushing, forward-thinking workwear for the brand,” Darren McKoy, Dr. Martens’ creative director told Highsnobiety.

“It’s all about taking the most durable, versatile, and iconic parts of our past and reimagining them for the future. Every 14XX product is an adaptation of a classic Dr. Martens silhouette.”

While nanamica’s Dr. Martens collaboration is far from reinventing the wheel the same way 14XX intends to, it is, by the Japanese label's very nature, subtly doing its thing. Which for me is exactly the sort of collab I crave.