Palace & Nanamica Go Heavy on GORE-TEX

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Nanamica has joined Palace’s ever-expanding list of collaborative partners with a capsule that delivers updated takes on some of the Japanese label’s most epochal garments.

Take Nanamica’s Fishtail Parka, for example, which arrives in a “Sage Green” colorway with new co-branding and the addition of GORE-TEX, or its puffy down cardigan that’s now reversible and extra padded, too.

Every piece in the Palace x Nanamica collaboration – which lands online October 6 – has been designed to equip its wearing with the necessities to withstand the impending transition from fall to winter and can be worn either as a standalone garment or as a part of a down puffer human lasagne.

Of course, typical of any Palace collection, everyday staples also make an appearance. Classic pocket T-shirts and hooded sweaters come in gray and navy, with a pleasingly autumnal GORE-TEX cap rounding things out.

For Palace, this Nanamica collaboration is just one of countless to have hit the shelves so far this year including drops with McDonald’s, New Balance, Oakley, and, most recently, Carhartt WIP.

And while Palace’s Nanamica capsule is far from its most exciting in 2023 — that crown is still very much still UGG’s to lose — it is perhaps its most timely collaboration with the grim and gray weather rapidly approaching.

