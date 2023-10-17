Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Drake's New NOCTA Glides Are All White, Aren't They?

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Until now, Drake’s NOCTA Glides have been a take it or leave it kinda situation for me. Sure, they’re nice sneakers, well-designed and (apparently) comfy as hell, but the colorways so far (aside from those custom pink numbers) are yet to have me yearning.

Still, all that looks like it’s about to change after seemingly official images of a “White Chrome” iteration of Drake’s NOCTA Glides (which initially popped up earlier this year) have begun doing the rounds on my online and, honestly, they have me sweating.

1 / 6
Nike

Fresh off the back of the release of a two-tone NOCTA Glide, this new all-white take — which, at present, has no official release date — takes inspiration from Nike’s throwback basketball sneaker Flight 95, with a breathable upper mesh mashed with a tonal white textile.

1 / 2
Nike

Typical of any NOCTA Glide, the sneakers also feature chrome silver detailing on the midsole and heel, as well as 3M reflective piping that ensures these babies are as visible in the day as they are at night.

For me, this “White Chrome” NOCTA Glide is Drake’s finest sneaker to date. In stark contrast to the Hot Step 2 and some of the other mad colorways we’ve seen some of the rapper’s sneakers pop up in so far, these new babies are much more versatile.

Crisp, white, and very very clean. What more can you ask from a pair of sneakers? All we need now is a release date.

We Recommend
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For All The Dogs: Drake's Net Worth Has His Peers in Their Feelings
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These White Sneakers Will Add Versatility To Your Rotation
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & Nike's Next Nocta Shoe Is a Jason Kidd Reference (!?)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide looks to be dropping in a "White Chrome" colorway.
    Drake's New NOCTA Glides Are All White, Aren't They?
    • Sneakers
  • fuzzy sweater
    Get That Warm, Fuzzy Feeling With These Sweaters
    • Style
  • nanamica has revealed its fourth Dr. Martens collaboration for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Dr. Martens Has Been nanamica'd (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Campaign imagery from Tekla & Birkenstock's collaborative collection
    Tekla x Birkenstock Is a Lifestyle
    • Style
  • supreme nike sb air darwin low
    Supreme & Nike SB Take on the Air Darwin
    • Sneakers
  • Lily-Rose Depp & 070 Shake spotted at Erewhon, Studio City.
    Lily-Rose Depp’s Erewhon Drip Is Extremely 90s
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023