Drake's New NOCTA Glides Are All White, Aren't They?

Until now, Drake’s NOCTA Glides have been a take it or leave it kinda situation for me. Sure, they’re nice sneakers, well-designed and (apparently) comfy as hell, but the colorways so far (aside from those custom pink numbers) are yet to have me yearning.

Still, all that looks like it’s about to change after seemingly official images of a “White Chrome” iteration of Drake’s NOCTA Glides (which initially popped up earlier this year) have begun doing the rounds on my online and, honestly, they have me sweating.

1 / 6 Nike

Fresh off the back of the release of a two-tone NOCTA Glide, this new all-white take — which, at present, has no official release date — takes inspiration from Nike’s throwback basketball sneaker Flight 95, with a breathable upper mesh mashed with a tonal white textile.

1 / 2 Nike

Typical of any NOCTA Glide, the sneakers also feature chrome silver detailing on the midsole and heel, as well as 3M reflective piping that ensures these babies are as visible in the day as they are at night.

For me, this “White Chrome” NOCTA Glide is Drake’s finest sneaker to date. In stark contrast to the Hot Step 2 and some of the other mad colorways we’ve seen some of the rapper’s sneakers pop up in so far, these new babies are much more versatile.

Crisp, white, and very very clean. What more can you ask from a pair of sneakers? All we need now is a release date.