Just Hold On, Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" AF1s Are Coming Home (Maybe)

This article was published on February 5 and updated on March 1.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" is "Way 2 Sexy" to release apparently.

This week, rumors hit the net claiming Drake's Air Force 1 Low would not find love in the hands of the 6 God's fans, claiming the shoe will never see a public release.

Whispers spoke of the shoe's all-over heart-embossed outsole becoming challenging to mass-produce, leading to a heartbreaking fate of being thrown out altogether.

Industry expert and "sneakerman" Brendan Dunne swooped in on social media to put the rumors to rest. Straight from a source at Nike, Dunne made it clear that "A release is still coming" for Drizzy's AF1s.

But, the question is still begged: would the drop be too little too late?

Drake's highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album dropped in July of last year, initially expected for January 2021. The romance-based shoe would join the OVO artist's sixth studio album, but alas, no shoes, just vibes.

It would be interesting to see if the AF1 withstands the hype it possessed seven months ago. Depending on when Euphoria's executive producer and Nike decide to hand over the shoe to admirers finally, an appropriate release would be the logical approach. I wouldn't mind a Valentine's Day drop, even if it sounds cliché.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" quietly updates the classic crisp AF1s with tender-loving details. A "Love You Forever" replaces the "Air" on the midsole while hearts throb on the outsole, giving the boot to the previous star-studded feature.

NOCTA's triple-cross emblem stamps the heel tab of one shoe, taking the place of the Nike Air logo, while a co-branded mashup graces the insoles.

The CLB rapper's Nike NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra will be released soon in both colorways despite previous delays. Perhaps, we could see the AF1 follow suit.

Drake became a meme (again) as his name trended this week in response to Rihanna's pregnancy.

It is no secret that Drake has always had a thing for Rih-Rih (I mean, who doesn't?). He publicly confessed his love for her at the 2016 MTV VMAs. Rihanna's response?

Let's say it wasn't "I love you too"; she hit him with a dab and kept it moving. Later in an interview with Vogue, she expressed that the moment made her uncomfortable, and the two were no longer friends.

Drake hasn't publicly said anything about Rihanna since she revealed her pregnancy, instead posting Instagram Stories of his digital roulette games and some possible new stabs at music.

Who knows? We may get both CLB2 and AF1s very soon.