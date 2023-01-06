Drôle de Monsieur Journeys South For SS23

Drôle de Monsieur is one of the few French labels that doesn’t hail from Paris, as their products often state (“Not from Paris Madame”).

Instead working out of the lesser-known region of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Dijon to be precise, DDM delivers a menswear aesthetic that finds the perfect balance between 1970s and 80s styles, and 90s nostalgia.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The result? A sophisticated (and inherently European) wardrobe that brings traditional styles into the present.

For Spring/Summer 2023 however, DDM journeys further south to Portugal for inspiration to pay tribute to the traditional Portuguese earthenware, Azulejos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Cataloging some of the most loyal colors of these famous ceramics, SS23 spans from blue to sunny yellow, and greg to terracotta across a myriad of relaxed, everyday silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Prints and ornamental patterns bring an almost poetic touch to the collection (much of which was inspired by traditional workers’ uniform), with carpenter trousers realized in corduroy contrasts, alongside Cuban-collared shirts, and denim pants.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This collection — which is available online now — comes off the back of a successful 2022 for the brand which, alongside its in-line collections, dropped a handful of neat collaborations with the likes of Paraboot, as well as Kappa for a slick AS Monaco kit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While we’re ofcourse in the very early stages of 2023, the next 12 months could be a very exciting one for DDM, a brand gathering momentum with every release. Watch this space, I suppose.