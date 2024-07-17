This $460 Lookalike Is Not a Samba

The adidas Samba may be on its way out, but that isn't stopping luxury labels from paying homage to the classic sneaker.

High-end fashion houses from Lanvin to Tod's have all put their own (pricey) spin on the Samba, introducing their own version of the paneled, rubber-soled low-tops in recent years. None, however, have remained quite as faithful to the original adidas model as Dsquared2.

The Canadian label, which returned to the runway in 2022, just launched a new version of its Boxer sneaker, a silhouette it introduced a few years back. The shoe — which bears six stripes on the lateral — is now available in a particularly Samba-coded black and white colorway.

Of course, there a few key differences between the Boxer and the Samba. Dsquared2's shoe features a maple leaf at the heel, a nod to the brand's country of origin. Similarly, the names of the label's founders, Dan and Dean, are embroidered on the left and right shoe, respectively.

Dsquared2 1 / 3

And the Boxer retails for $460, a few hundred dollars more than the Samba's relatively conservative MSRP of $100.

Designer wares often serve as "dupe" fodder for more accessibly priced brands (just look at Steve Madden's near exact copy of Maison Margiela's GAT sneaker). When an already-approachable product begins to inspire higher-end takes, you know it's truly iconic.

In addition to the Samba, we've seen the phenomenon come for Converse's ever-popular Chuck Taylor, as well as Nike's Air Force 1.

Given the recent momentum of adidas' Bella Hadid-approved SL72, the retro running shoe may be the next affordable sneaker to get a designer makeover.