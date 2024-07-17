This $460 Lookalike Is Not a Samba
The adidas Samba may be on its way out, but that isn't stopping luxury labels from paying homage to the classic sneaker.
High-end fashion houses from Lanvin to Tod's have all put their own (pricey) spin on the Samba, introducing their own version of the paneled, rubber-soled low-tops in recent years. None, however, have remained quite as faithful to the original adidas model as Dsquared2.
The Canadian label, which returned to the runway in 2022, just launched a new version of its Boxer sneaker, a silhouette it introduced a few years back. The shoe — which bears six stripes on the lateral — is now available in a particularly Samba-coded black and white colorway.
Of course, there a few key differences between the Boxer and the Samba. Dsquared2's shoe features a maple leaf at the heel, a nod to the brand's country of origin. Similarly, the names of the label's founders, Dan and Dean, are embroidered on the left and right shoe, respectively.
And the Boxer retails for $460, a few hundred dollars more than the Samba's relatively conservative MSRP of $100.
Designer wares often serve as "dupe" fodder for more accessibly priced brands (just look at Steve Madden's near exact copy of Maison Margiela's GAT sneaker). When an already-approachable product begins to inspire higher-end takes, you know it's truly iconic.
In addition to the Samba, we've seen the phenomenon come for Converse's ever-popular Chuck Taylor, as well as Nike's Air Force 1.
Given the recent momentum of adidas' Bella Hadid-approved SL72, the retro running shoe may be the next affordable sneaker to get a designer makeover.