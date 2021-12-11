Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Fendi x SKIMS Is Back for Round Two

Written by Alexandra Pauly
SKIMS / Vanessa Beecroft
Just as we suspected, Fendi x SKIMS isn't over yet.

The duo just announced a second drop, hitting the project's dedicated website on December 10 at 9 a.m. PST.

Part two will feature the most popular items from Fendi x SKIMS' initial launch, namely logo-printed bodysuits, hosiery, and underwear.

Per SKIMS, more expensive items from the collab — such as leather dresses in a range of flesh tones — won't be included in the restock. Brand-new designs don't seem to be on horizon, either.

"This is the final chance to own a piece of the groundbreaking collaboration between @Fendi and @SKIMS," Kim Kardashian captioned an official announcement of the restock on Instagram.

The brainchild of Kardashian and Kim Jones, Fendi x SKIMS raked in $1 million in one minute when it first dropped on November 9. With round two, both parties are poised to earn even more.

When news of the unexpected partnership first broke, I wasn't entirely sold. Hot on the heels of the great "Fendace" swap, Fendi x SKIMS seemed like yet another pointless collaboration, dreamt up for the sole purpose of hype.

But, after perusing the range, I quickly realized that there's something irresistibly fun about such an unanticipated meeting of the minds, one that merges ultra-luxury and mass-market accessibility.

Love or hate the Kardashians, there's no denying that Kim is a verifiable marketing genius, though we're still a little confused as to why she's dating Pete Davidson.

