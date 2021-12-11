Fendi x SKIMS Is Back for Round Two

Just as we suspected, Fendi x SKIMS isn't over yet.

The duo just announced a second drop, hitting the project's dedicated website on December 10 at 9 a.m. PST.

Part two will feature the most popular items from Fendi x SKIMS' initial launch, namely logo-printed bodysuits, hosiery, and underwear.

SKIMS / Vanessa Beecroft

Per SKIMS, more expensive items from the collab — such as leather dresses in a range of flesh tones — won't be included in the restock. Brand-new designs don't seem to be on horizon, either.

"This is the final chance to own a piece of the groundbreaking collaboration between @Fendi and @SKIMS," Kim Kardashian captioned an official announcement of the restock on Instagram.

The brainchild of Kardashian and Kim Jones, Fendi x SKIMS raked in $1 million in one minute when it first dropped on November 9. With round two, both parties are poised to earn even more.

When news of the unexpected partnership first broke, I wasn't entirely sold. Hot on the heels of the great "Fendace" swap, Fendi x SKIMS seemed like yet another pointless collaboration, dreamt up for the sole purpose of hype.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But, after perusing the range, I quickly realized that there's something irresistibly fun about such an unanticipated meeting of the minds, one that merges ultra-luxury and mass-market accessibility.

Love or hate the Kardashians, there's no denying that Kim is a verifiable marketing genius, though we're still a little confused as to why she's dating Pete Davidson.