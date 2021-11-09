Fendi x SKIMS Day Is Upon Us, Prepare Accordingly

Brand: Fendi x SKIMS

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: Online at Fendi x SKIMS' dedicated website, at select Fendi stores

Release Date: November 9 at 9 a.m. EST

Editor's Notes: Fendi x SKIMS is about the land in the hands — or rather, the digital shopping carts — of customers around the world.

After soft-launching at London retailer Selfridges earlier this month, Kim Kardashian's latest project is about to see wider release across the globe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With the help of Fendi's Kim Jones, the collaboration goes far beyond shapewear, SKIMS' core offering — a wise choice, given the expansion of the shapewear market.

Zucca-printed underwear and hosiery are accompanied by apparel, shoes, and accessories that include thematic iterations of Fendi's Baguette Chain bag and Sunshine Shopper.

In early November, Kardashian attended the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards wearing the collection's priciest offering, a leather body-con dress.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

"The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to SKIMS paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned," Kardashian explained.

Even amidst the onslaught of luxury tie-ups, one thing the reality star always gets right is hype.

Since the collaboration's initial announcement, friends and family of the Kardashians have built anticipation for its release on social media.

Gwyneth Paltrow unboxed her seeded package of Skendi (FIMS?) on Instagram while Kris Jenner donned a Fendi x SKIMS bodysuit to Kylie's Halloween get-together. All part of the well-manicured plan, and a perfect boost of hype before the collection actually saw release.