Frank Ocean Quietly Dropped New Blonded Merch

Mondays are no match for Frank Ocean.

The artist launched three new projects in the span of 24 hours, marking what I daresay is the most productive start to the week in recent history.

In addition to unveiling a new jewelry collection for Homer, as well as Homer's first e-commerce site, Ocean also dropped a selection of fresh Blonded merch.

There are four new T-shirts, one of which features Frank himself. A second boasts the Blonded logo in bright orange, while the third is printed with a photo of Ysham Jackson, a model that Ocean often collaborates with.

The last shirt of the bunch features an image of an unidentified DJ and, topping off the range, a poster pictures Ocean on the New York City subway.

Blonded 1 / 3

The drop comes as Ocean reportedly makes moves to release a new album, his first full-length project since 2016's Blonde.

According to NME, the artist is shopping the album to various record labels, news that will delight scores of fans hotly anticipating his musical comeback.

Despite a lull in musical releases, Ocean — one of Highsnobiety's best-dressed celebrities of 2021 — has continued to expand Homer, the luxury jewelry line he introduced in August.

The label, which offers Italian-made pieces outfitted in 18K gold, sterling silver, and lab-grown diamonds, is on par with institutions such as Cartier and Tiffany & Co. — price-wise, at least.

Verging into the tens and hundreds of thousands, Homer's pricing has garnered admiration from some and criticism from others.

It's unclear whether Ocean's sudden string of releases is indication that new music is on the way. So keep your fingers crossed and, if you're a Homer fan, your cashflow up.