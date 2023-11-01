Nike's New Basketball Sneakers Are Actually Fashionable

Milwaukee Bucks NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is dropping an “Alphabet Bros” colorway of his first signature Nike basketball silhouette: the Zoom Freak 5.

As a tongue-in-cheek nod to his new moniker, Antetokounmpo is dressing Nike's Swoosh up in a collage of letters for a sneaker that's set to release on SNKRS on November 11.

Historically, I’ve always been happy to take or leave basketball sneakers from my rotation. Their often chunky build rarely does my stout stature any favors, and hi-tops inherently make me look about three feet tall.

Yet the Zoom Freak 5, which lands on November 11, in all its sleek and streamlined glory looks more like a lifestyle shoe than it does an on-court silhouette. And the new burgundy colorway? Simply splendid.

The “Dark Team Red” palette, as it’s officially titled, is joined by the collage of letters over the Swoosh as the midsole is realized in creamy beige that ties in with the tongue and the heel’s branding.

As I say, basketball sneakers – New Balance 550s and Drake's NOCTA Glides aside – have mostly been a no-no for me. But Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 5s aren’t your generic hoops shoe. They’re lightweight, breathable, and, most importantly, they look great, too.