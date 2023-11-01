Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike's New Basketball Sneakers Are Actually Fashionable

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Milwaukee Bucks NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is dropping an “Alphabet Bros” colorway of his first signature Nike basketball silhouette: the Zoom Freak 5.

1 / 2
Nike

As a tongue-in-cheek nod to his new moniker, Antetokounmpo is dressing Nike's Swoosh up in a collage of letters for a sneaker that's set to release on SNKRS on November 11.

1 / 2
Nike

Historically, I’ve always been happy to take or leave basketball sneakers from my rotation. Their often chunky build rarely does my stout stature any favors, and hi-tops inherently make me look about three feet tall.

Yet the Zoom Freak 5, which lands on November 11, in all its sleek and streamlined glory looks more like a lifestyle shoe than it does an on-court silhouette. And the new burgundy colorway? Simply splendid.

The “Dark Team Red” palette, as it’s officially titled, is joined by the collage of letters over the Swoosh as the midsole is realized in creamy beige that ties in with the tongue and the heel’s branding.

As I say, basketball sneakers – New Balance 550s and Drake's NOCTA Glides aside – have mostly been a no-no for me. But Antetokounmpo’s Zoom Freak 5s aren’t your generic hoops shoe. They’re lightweight, breathable, and, most importantly, they look great, too.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Beanie
Our Legacy
$130
We Recommend
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • ssense sale
    Take up to 70% off Nike, New Balance & More Here
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • nike go flyease
    You Can Actually Cop the Nike Go FlyEase on Sale Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Walter Chiapponi front row at Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • Photos of Brain Dead & Oakley's collaborative Sub Zero & Eye Jacket sunglasses and Paguro Slides
    Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic
    • Style
  • pixar history
    The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023