HOKA's Quietly Techy Transport Sneaker Is a Post-Apocalypse Shoe

HOKA's Transport sneaker is one of those undersung technical masterpieces that comes and goes, is purchased and loved by true believers but never gets the attention it deserves. Maybe it's time to change that.

Because HOKA is dropping a Transport sequel shoe, a new style that only proves that the Transport is perhaps the best daily driver in HOKA's footwear arsenal, at least for anyone who's constantly on the move.

In fact, HOKA's Transport Chukka GTX is the perfect post-apocalypse shoe. If there was only one sneaker you could wear in the end times, this would have to be the one.

Tall enough to protect the foot from external forces, insulated from weather with GORE-TEX, grippy enough for anything thanks to a Vibram sole, and made laceless by an easy-on quick toggle system, the HOKA Transport Chukka GTX renders all other shoes irrelevant. Probably.

It doesn't hurt that the new taller Transport sneaker is also kind of a looker.

HOKA stripped the technical-leaning edge of the other recent Transport shoe styles in favor of a soft nubuck leather upper (gold-rated by the responsible Leather Working Group, if you must know).

The end result is a shoe that's incredibly wearable in basically any situation, be it day-to-day duties or speeding through a no-man's land.

This is all speculation on my part, of course: HOKA does not rate its shoes for The Last of Us-style survival situations.

But, hey, can't hurt to suit up when HOKA releases the Transport Chukka GTX in several understated colorways via its website on August 1 for $200 apiece.

This new sneaker is one of several recent HOKA high-water marks, which range from the massively chunky Stinson Evo OG sneaker to WTAPS' stylishly understated collab.

The unifying framework, as always, is that recognizable heft inherent to HOKA sneakers.

However, they're all so far-reaching in their stylistic inclinations, reflecting HOKA's own ambitious adventurousness in making shoes that are ready for, yes, adventure.