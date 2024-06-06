Only Jennifer Lawrence Could (Almost) Out-Zendaya Zendaya

Jennifer Lawrence is probably the only celebrity whose off-duty style rivals Zendaya's mastery of the red carpet. Tall praise, I know but Lawrence is just that good at dressing!

Of course, great taste is not a competition but a communication — Lawrence and Zendaya are disparately stylish individuals upon whom it's impossible to lavish too much praise.

So look at Jennifer Lawrence's Zendaya "cosplay" as a simple tip of the hat, from one incredibly well-dressed individual to another.

Seen out in New York on the muggy morning of June 6, Lawrence demonstrated why she is the champ of all-season style.

It was a wildly gross day outside but you wouldn't know from Lawrence's beautifully breezy look: the JW Anderson-designed I Told Ya T-shirt worn by Zendaya in Challengers — and yours for $330 — pleated slacks, black leather sandals, and some very LOEWE-looking sunglasses with a Dior Saddle bag as a little on-the-go luxury flex.

I've amply parsed Jennifer Lawrence's sublimely effortless style in the past but here's a summary: Lawrence doesn't just look good because she typically wears head-to-toe The Row — though it don't hurt! — but because she has so perfectly mastered silhouette.

She innately grasps the right moments for tucking and not tucking shirts, for balancing top layers with pants width, for contrasting upper volume against low-profile footwear. This all sounds simple enough but it really isn't — otherwise we'd all look as cool as Jennifer Lawrence or A$AP Rocky (and, trust me, even with all the moolah and designer goods in the world, we wouldn't).

To recount Lawrence's streetstyle is to celebrate a master at work.

Like, the way her LOEWE tee hits just barely at the elbow and her flowing pants are worn without a belt, creating a fluid balance between top and bottom that shapes flattering but generous proportions — I could go on!

And so, how right it is that Lawrence would doff her cap to Zendaya, another dresser equally unmatched in putting it on.

Game recognize game, as they say. All Lawrence needed was some On sneakers to complete the look.