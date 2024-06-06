Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Only Jennifer Lawrence Could (Almost) Out-Zendaya Zendaya

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Jennifer Lawrence is probably the only celebrity whose off-duty style rivals Zendaya's mastery of the red carpet. Tall praise, I know but Lawrence is just that good at dressing!

Of course, great taste is not a competition but a communication — Lawrence and Zendaya are disparately stylish individuals upon whom it's impossible to lavish too much praise.

So look at Jennifer Lawrence's Zendaya "cosplay" as a simple tip of the hat, from one incredibly well-dressed individual to another.

Seen out in New York on the muggy morning of June 6, Lawrence demonstrated why she is the champ of all-season style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It was a wildly gross day outside but you wouldn't know from Lawrence's beautifully breezy look: the JW Anderson-designed I Told Ya T-shirt worn by Zendaya in Challengers — and yours for $330 — pleated slacks, black leather sandals, and some very LOEWE-looking sunglasses with a Dior Saddle bag as a little on-the-go luxury flex.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

I've amply parsed Jennifer Lawrence's sublimely effortless style in the past but here's a summary: Lawrence doesn't just look good because she typically wears head-to-toe The Row — though it don't hurt! — but because she has so perfectly mastered silhouette.

She innately grasps the right moments for tucking and not tucking shirts, for balancing top layers with pants width, for contrasting upper volume against low-profile footwear. This all sounds simple enough but it really isn't — otherwise we'd all look as cool as Jennifer Lawrence or A$AP Rocky (and, trust me, even with all the moolah and designer goods in the world, we wouldn't).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To recount Lawrence's streetstyle is to celebrate a master at work.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Like, the way her LOEWE tee hits just barely at the elbow and her flowing pants are worn without a belt, creating a fluid balance between top and bottom that shapes flattering but generous proportions — I could go on!

And so, how right it is that Lawrence would doff her cap to Zendaya, another dresser equally unmatched in putting it on.

Game recognize game, as they say. All Lawrence needed was some On sneakers to complete the look.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
BirkenstockArizona EVA Black
$55.00
Available in:
36373839
Awake NYL/S Stripe Shirt Black
$130.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Happy Socks x Awake NYAthletic Socks White/Blue
$26.00
Available in:
36/4041/46
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • Zendaya's Easiest Outfit Ever Hides a Wildly Clever Tennis Secret
    • Style
  • Zendaya Isn't the Only Star of the 'Challengers' Press Tour
    • Style
  • LOEWE's JW Anderson Made 'Challengers' 2024's Best-Dressed Movie
    • Style
  • Why the 'Dune 2' Red Carpet Outfits Feel so Vital
    • Style
  • Even Kendall Jenner's Downtime Outfits Outstyle Her Runway Looks
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Hublot & Daniel Arsham Turned The Pocket Watch Into A Futuristic Relic
    • Watches
  • Nike's Flawless Dad Shoe Doesn't Feel Old or New
    • Sneakers
  • Only Jennifer Lawrence Could (Almost) Out-Zendaya Zendaya
    • Style
  • Are Denim Jordan 1 Shoes Air Jeandans or Air Jordenims?
    • Sneakers
  • With Zendaya, On Is Going Places
    • Sneakers
  • Jeremy Scott for... Chanel?
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024