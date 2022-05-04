Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Move Aside, Red Bull — Jeremy Scott & adidas Give You Wings

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 2

Brand: Jeremy Scott x adidas

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Model: JS New Wings

Buy: Online at adidas' website

Release Date: May 5

Editor's Notes: Jeremy Scott's iconic winged sneaker is back (again).

Flight-ready shoes are a Scott speciality, dating all the way back to 2007. Under the umbrella ObyO,  he and adidas teamed up on a series of high-tops outfitted with gigantic wings, reminiscent of the winged footwear Greek god Hermes wore.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

JS Wings quickly became a street style hit, along with Scott and adidas' other playful silhouettes (remember the famously cartoonish teddy bear sneakers?).

adidas
1 / 2

Now, the silhouette is relaunching in two no-frills colorways: white and black, much subtler than past iterations of the JS Wings (which came in loud patterns and colors). Still, the relaunched shoe stays pretty much true to its original form — a high-top Forum with wings at the collar.

This isn't the first time Scott and adidas have reissued the winged sneaker. Last June, the collaborators dropped the style in Scott's iconic money print, first introduced on a Forum Hi in 2003.

The jury's still out on whether Red Bull gives you wings, but Jeremy Scott and adidas definitely will.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakerss on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Skateboarding Is Still One of the Coolest Things the Brand Has Ever Done
  • adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish
  • Fully Waterproof & Slightly Punkish Studded Outerwear For Skaters, By Skaters
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Ronnie Fieg Brings Home New Chunk-ful Clarks x adidas Shoes for Kithmas
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now