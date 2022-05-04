Move Aside, Red Bull — Jeremy Scott & adidas Give You Wings

Brand: Jeremy Scott x adidas

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Model: JS New Wings

Buy: Online at adidas' website

Release Date: May 5

Editor's Notes: Jeremy Scott's iconic winged sneaker is back (again).

Flight-ready shoes are a Scott speciality, dating all the way back to 2007. Under the umbrella ObyO, he and adidas teamed up on a series of high-tops outfitted with gigantic wings, reminiscent of the winged footwear Greek god Hermes wore.

JS Wings quickly became a street style hit, along with Scott and adidas' other playful silhouettes (remember the famously cartoonish teddy bear sneakers?).

adidas 1 / 2

Now, the silhouette is relaunching in two no-frills colorways: white and black, much subtler than past iterations of the JS Wings (which came in loud patterns and colors). Still, the relaunched shoe stays pretty much true to its original form — a high-top Forum with wings at the collar.

This isn't the first time Scott and adidas have reissued the winged sneaker. Last June, the collaborators dropped the style in Scott's iconic money print, first introduced on a Forum Hi in 2003.

The jury's still out on whether Red Bull gives you wings, but Jeremy Scott and adidas definitely will.

