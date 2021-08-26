John Elliott’s Elevated Take On a Skate Icon Is Now Available at Highsnobiety Shop

Brand: John Elliott x Converse

Model: Skidgrip

Price: $130

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

What We’re Saying: John Elliott's relationship with Nike has seemingly spawned a partnership with Converse. For this new collaboration, the designer has reimagined one of the brand's oldest silhouettes, the Skidgrip, largely drawing from his childhood in California.

“I discovered the Skidgrip like any kid in California through skating early in my childhood," Elliott said. "It’s a silhouette that’s iconic to our surf and skate culture. As a skate shoe, it was instantly recognizable for the authenticity it held. The Skidgrip is an important shoe in culture for skate and in representing California.”

Converse debuted the silhouette — then referred to as the CVO – as a tennis and basketball sneaker way back in 1910. Decades later, it was renamed the Skidgrip in the 1960s after Converse enhanced the rubber traction of the shoe. Fast forward to 2020, Converse reintroduced the sneaker with a 30-degree sloped midsole and double layer soft collar to improve stance, comfort, and overall style.

For his interpretation, Elliott looks to the natural progress of growth and decay in organic material. The flocked canvas upper of the sneaker contrasts aged patina from oxidization and organic growth, as textured green Lichen and Rust tones bring an unexpected look to the longtime Converse sneaker. Nickel lace eyelets serve to complement on each pair, while herringbone outsoles reside below. Coming with two sets of laces, the Skidgrip is marked with a co-branded tongue, heel, and sockliner to signal the collaboration.

Shop the John Elliott x Converse Skidgrip below.

