Every Sneaker From Jordan's Holiday Capsule

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety
Jordan has revealed its Holiday Retro 2023 sneaker line up in full and it includes the highly-anticipated return of the Air Jordan 1 High OG which arrives in a “Sky J Mauve" (purple and white) colorway, as well as “Satin Bred” (black and red) and “Royal Reimagined” (black and blue).

In a similar vein to its popular Fall 2023 line up, Jordan’s latest offering will be as extensive as it is colorful. The Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3s look to be arriving in a handful of vibrant hues, while a women’s-exclusive “Off-Noir” take on the Air Jordan 4 also makes an appearance.

As we continue to scale the Jordan numerical ladder, AJ5 and AJ6 grace this season’s offering in “Midnight Navy” and “Aqua” palettes respectively, as winter-ready Air Jordan 8s, two takes of Air Jordan 11s, and iterations of the 12, 13, and 14 round things out.

Typical of any Jordan sneaker capsule, the collection is vast and if its previous collection is anything to go by, certain sneakers (namely the Air Jordan 1 High OG) could prove hard to get a hold of.

That being said, for those trying their luck (and why wouldn’t you?), you can expect Jordan’s Holiday Retro capsule to begin rolling out from now to the end of the season through SNKRS and the Nike webstore.

