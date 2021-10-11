Kanye Doesn’t Know How Much His Fit Cost, But We Do

DONDA-era Ye has given us a lot to ponder over the past few months. He's helped us find a newfound appreciation for Demna Gvasalia's subversive designs, made a solid argument for why Fivio Foreign is fiercely underrated, reminded us of Margiela's lasting influence, and showed us how to dress if we are living "Off the Grid."

In a rare appearance/interview with the fit-whisperer Chris Smoove, Yeezy breaks down his fall-ready outfit...kind of. For the uninitiated, Smoove has built a platform by hilariously interviewing random people and celebrities on the street, with his most notorious series being, "How much does your fit cost"? Ye participated (and we’re using that term very loosely) in the latter.

How much was Ye's hat? Mr. West doesn't know. How much did his glasses cost? Ye doesn't know. The shoulder-bag? Nah. The watch? Aha! Ye suddenly remembered that he dropped $200,000 on his wrist. To be honest, I would too.

It's cheeky, absurd, and oh-so-Kanye. Could he be commenting on his current low-key lifestyle? Is he flexing on us, showing the public a billionaire doesn't even think about the price of their gear. Or, is Ye suffering from short-term amnesia again? Am I overthinking it? Probably.

Whatever may be driving Kanye's current lapse in memory, we think we've cracked the code. From Balenciaga to PHIPPS, we've highlighted the entire look — prices included. Note that some items could not be 100 percent matched, so we’ve gone with a similar alternative.

Shop Ye's "I don't know" look below.

Raf Simons Logo Patch Cap

Raf Simons Logo Patch cap $302 Buy at Farfetch

Ye's Simons logo-patch cap is a subtle nod to the legendary designer. His love for Raf Simons is well documented, as is ours. The Italian-made cap features a 70s inspired embroidered logo and massive flat brim. Topping off his entire outfit, it's a solid headwear pick in a fit-friendly colorway.

Balenciaga Logo-Embroidered Track Pants

If you want to go full DONDA-era, you will need some Balenciaga. Sweatpants are an obvious pick. These luxurious staples are wide-leg — a trend that won't be going anywhere anytime soon — and include a subtle Balenciaga logo.

YEEZY x GAP Hoodie

YEEZY x GAP Hoodie $273 Buy at StockX

The reviews to the YEEZY x GAP collab have been mixed. Nonetheless, we still want to get our hands on one. The general consensus is that the hoodies are heavy-weight and comfy, something we can appreciate as the last bit of warm weather dissipates. We just don't want to pay resale.

L'ART x Porsche Sweatshirt

Kanye has become a master at layering. L'ART x Porsche's pullover sits just right over Ye's hoodie. It's easily one of our favorite parts of the entire fit.

Balenciaga Explorer Pouch

The shoulder bag is one of our favorite accessories. It's versatile, functional, and one of our favorite ways to show off our favorite brands. The Balenciaga Explorer Pouch is made from a durable recycled nylon and has the right amount of room for your daily essentials and a DONDA STEM Player.

Balenciaga Sunglasses

These seem to be Ye's go-to sunglasses at the moment, and we can't blame him. These feel like something pulled right out of a late 90s early 2000's Bad Boy Music video. We need more retro-inspired glasses in our lives.

Balenciaga X-Pander Sneakers

After you've copped the sweatpants, get your hands on a pair of Balenciaga sneakers. The X-Pander is the Balenciaga Track sneaker gone bionic, featuring an athletic, weathered blue and gray upper and a massive suspended heel. It's the retro-futuristic sneaker that you have been looking for.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41mm Open Worked Double Balance Wheel

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41mm Open Worked Double Balance Wheel $213000 Buy at Chrono24

To top off the entire outfit, you are going to need a solid timepiece. And, if you have 200K in your pocket, Audemars Piguet has something for you. One of the most desired watches in the Audemars family, the timepiece comes with a stunning and intricate skeletonized watch face —with the watch's workhorse cal. 3132 movement on display. Available in a range of materials and precious metals, this iteration of the 41 mm watch is housed in a beautifully finished stainless-steel case. In short, it is a god-tier watch, well worth its price.

