Kanye & Drake to Livestream Larry Hoover Concert

Excited for Kanye and Drake's benefit concert for Larry Hoover? They figured you'd be.

Though tickets for the much-hyped event have long since sold out, Kanye and Drake's team also planned an accompanying livestream in partnership with Amazon Prime and Twitch that'll allow fans to witness their historic comeback in real-time. Larry Hoover merch is also available through Amazon.

Just like Kanye's world-conquering DONDA tour, which brought us many memed livestream moments, the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert — presented by Ye's Donda Touring — will go live online around 11 p.m. EST, a few hours after doors open at the LA Coliseum.

The concert "will be a can't-miss event for fans around the world," Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music, said in a statement. Talk about an understatement!

"We're extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, continued.

Pretty nondescript quotes but, then again, this show is basically gonna promote itself regardless of what the execs say.

Prime Video, the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel will host the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert livestream and it'll be on-demand on Prime Video after it ends.

If you're a real Yeezy aficionado (or one of the world's many Drake stans, I suppose) then check out your local IMAX theaters to see if they'll be hosting a one-night-only screening — tickets are available on IMAX's website now.

According to a press release, the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert aims to "raise awareness" for "prison and sentencing reform" and "support legal reform and community advocates" like Hustle 2.0, Uptown People's Law Center, and Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change.

It's not clear, however, if proceeds from Kanye and Drake's concert will actually benefit any of those organizations directly. Remember that Kanye's DONDA merch reportedly benefitted DreamChasers Atlanta, though that was never directly confirmed.

Hopefully, at least some of the cash raised from the blockbuster event will help out these charities — it's good to raise awareness but even better to put your money where your mouth is.