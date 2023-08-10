Sign up to never miss a drop
Elevated Basics? Katie Holmes Has Completed It

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

These days, Katie Holmes is known more for how she dresses than she is her movies. Which is totally fine by me.

Whether that means dressing extremely Y2K for iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball or perfecting the art of dressing up wardrobe essentials like denim, plain white T-shirts, chunky cardigans, and sweat pants, her mixture of sartorial ensembles never ceases to amaze.

Her style feels both honest and approachable, which for an IRL A-Lister is rare nowadays, yet also half expected for a woman who became famous before the internet was even a thing. Holmes is — and always has been — an everywoman.

Her latest look, which was spotted on August 9 in New York City, saw the Dawson's Creek alumni deliver another stern lesson in dressing up basics: a signature plain white T-shirt, silk pants, and black adidas Sambas.

The Samba’s rise over the past few years has been well-documented and still shows no sign of slowing down. I mean, there’s even a white pair chasing Holmes from behind.

But sure, stripped back this is an outfit about as basic as they come. Although the way in which Holmes has styled it — the multiple necklaces, the tucked in T-shirt, the messy bun — is where the real beauty lies.

For as long as I can remember Holmes’ ability to do exactly this (dress up basics) has been second to none, with her resilient fashion formula rarely straying from everyday essentials.

But only now thanks to the paparazzi’s myriad wall-to-wall coverage of celebs in the wild are we finally witnessing it on the regular. And for that, I suppose I thank them.

At least we can all now see that Katie Holmes is, and always will be, a total sartorial success.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

