Nigo's Latest Drop Is KAWS-Made, But for Winter

This article was updated on December 17, 2021

Nigo's Human Made line has plenty of KAWS collabs in the tank, apparently. The longtime pals have dropped a series of collaborations throughout 2021, with another edition launching just in time for winter.

Featuring tees with Human Made's signature graphics, the shirts, hoodies, and bags from the Summer 2021 drop got a KAWS update via the artist's signature "X" eyes, familiar terrain for fans of the ultra-famous artist.

Arriving in both black and white options, the first release from the KAWS x Human Made collaboration featured five T-shirt designs and launched exclusively in Japan and on Human Made's website.

For the second team-up, the duo once again dropped co-branded basics, with a cute heart, polar bear, and other signature Human Made critters printed atop hoodies, shirts, and hardy tote bags — 10 pieces in all.

The second KAWS collaboration launched on the Human Made web store on October 16.

The third installment of Human Made x KAWS is winter-ready, eschewing basic layers entirely in favor of special statement pieces and accessories.

Launching on December 18, the duo has prepped a collaborative varsity jacket, trousers, a cap, and cushions sporting Human Made motifs illustrated by KAWS — their most adventurous offering to date. Again, fans oughta try their luck on Human Made's web store come drop day.

Over the past year, Human Made has also collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert while Nigo linked with Louis Vuitton for its second collection of menswear and accessories, as well as debuting a handful of pieces in partnership with adidas Originals.

KAWS has been plenty busy, launching collaborations with a Fortnite, PORTER, Reese's Puffs, and even more sacai x Nike blazers.