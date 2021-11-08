KAWS x Reeses Puffs Is the Breakfast of 'Companions'

Between the fashion industry's many mix-ups, franchise tie-ins, and celebrity co-signs, we're either in the golden age of collaborations or experiencing crossover overload. Get ready to add another to the list, as KAWS is has finally revealed his Reese's Puffs partnership.

The surprise cereal collab comes at a moment of peak KAWS.

After his TOKYO FIRST exhibit, the Brooklyn-based artist launched joint efforts with COMME des GARÇONS Parfum and bag brand PORTER, following a big year of drops that included sacai, Human Made and COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT.

Oh, and the artist debuted a Fortnite collaboration.

First seen by users on the KAWS subreddit, the Reese's Puffs cereal boxes were then confirmed by KAWS himself in a paid Reese's post. Cut us in, KAWS!

Finally, we get the full KAWSPUFFS reveal, introducing a special orange box and rare blue box, a never-before-seen look for Reese's Puffs.

The classic orange box can be yours for $3.99 but the blue box is only available from two sources: a limited $49.99 drop on the KAWSPUFFS website on November 17 and an ongoing challange.

By scanning the QR code printed on each box, users will be lead to a site made by Acute Art, an augmented reality company that has worked with KAWS in the past to create thematic apps.

There, users can register for a KAWSPUFFS contest that runs from November 15 until February 27 and will grant lucky winners a blue box — some signed by KAWS himself — if they can get the high score in the KAWSPUFFS AR game.

Scott and Lil Yachty were Reeses Puffs' first major move into the celebrity collaboration market, though the General Mills company hasn't ever really shied away from collaboration. Tinashe recently helped launch Puffs FX, for instance, and back in 2017 Reeses Puffs partnered with NBA 2K18.

