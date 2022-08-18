Kid Cudi Clarifies: He & Kanye Are Over

Kid Cudi and Kanye West are officially over. In a new interview, the rapper and Entergalactic creator squashed any possibility of the two reuniting as friends.

The duo have battled in a very public falling out that began in early 2022, when Ye announced that Cudi would no longer appear on Donda 2 due to his friendship with "you know who" — a thinly veiled reference Pete Davidson, whom Kim Kardashian began dating after her split from Ye (ICYMI: Kim and Pete have since broken up).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Pre-Davidson, West and Cudi kissed and made up countless of times — their relationship hasn't exactly been the smoothest sailing. But according to the Kids See Ghosts rapper, there's no going back.

"I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies," he told Esquire, explaining that he's witnessed Ye burn countless friends, only to be forgiven. Despite his actions, there were "no repercussions," according to Cudi, who went on to address Kanye directly.

“I’m not one of your kids," he said. "I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Cudi went on to cite Drake, a former enemy of Ye's that went on to reconcile with the YEEZY founder.

"With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed... It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again."

And that's that on that! Sorry, Ye — losing a friend sucks, but there's no one you can blame but yourself.

GmbH Ali Rib Tank Top $93 Buy at Highsnobiety