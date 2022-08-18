Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kid Cudi Clarifies: He & Kanye Are Over

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Kid Cudi and Kanye West are officially over. In a new interview, the rapper and Entergalactic creator squashed any possibility of the two reuniting as friends.

The duo have battled in a very public falling out that began in early 2022, when Ye announced that Cudi would no longer appear on Donda 2 due to his friendship with "you know who" — a thinly veiled reference Pete Davidson, whom Kim Kardashian began dating after her split from Ye (ICYMI: Kim and Pete have since broken up).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Pre-Davidson, West and Cudi kissed and made up countless of times — their relationship hasn't exactly been the smoothest sailing. But according to the Kids See Ghosts rapper, there's no going back.

"I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies," he told Esquire, explaining that he's witnessed Ye burn countless friends, only to be forgiven. Despite his actions, there were "no repercussions," according to Cudi, who went on to address Kanye directly.

“I’m not one of your kids," he said. "I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Cudi went on to cite Drake, a former enemy of Ye's that went on to reconcile with the YEEZY founder.

"With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed... It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again."

And that's that on that! Sorry, Ye — losing a friend sucks, but there's no one you can blame but yourself.

Sold Out
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
GmbHAli Rib Tank Top
$93
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Sold Out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now