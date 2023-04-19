Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In Balenciaga, Kim Channels Her Inner Uma Thurman

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Kim Kardashian isn’t known for her subtle fashion choices.

From wearing a catsuit to the NFL and her not-so-casual soccer mom flex, to her more recent penchant for football jerseys and retro sportswear, the model is no stranger to the cameras.

Her latest look, though, came on her own accord via her 352 million-strong Instagram account, where she showcased yet another Balenciaga ‘fit — one which gave off serious Kill Bill Uma Thurman vibes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sporting a yellow and black Balenciaga Racer Jacket from Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection, Kim appeared to be enjoying a spot of sushi while also wearing the house’s Reverse Xpander Rectangle Sunglasses from the same season.

Shop leather jackets here

Sold out
HighsnobietyLeather Jacket Olive Green
$585.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyLeather Jacket Baby Blue
$585.00
Available in:
Sold out

Despite incorrectly tagging 'KILL BILL resto bar' (a spot in Warsaw, Poland), the model is actually posting images from her recent trip to Japan, where she donned a number of other Balenciaga looks across her stay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These recent looks, courtesy of the Demna Gvasalia-led label, are seemingly confirmation that Kim is back on board with the Spanish house, after publicly distancing herself when it became the subject of child exploitation conspiracies.

Now less than six months on, the 42 year old — who has been confirmed to be starring in American Horror Story Season 12 — looks to have forgiven the brand.

Kim herself has been in the press quite a bit of late too with murmurings that the "Kardashian Era" could well be over following rumors she was set to be dropped from this year’s Met Gala.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, later reports now suggest that the eldest Kardashian — who has attended the Met Gala every year since 2013 — will in fact present. Crisis averted!

The constant news cycle doesn't seem to be bothering Kim though if her socials are anything to go by, with her recent Japanese escapades looking like a pretty neat family get away. Forget Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this is more like Travelling With the Wests. Or something like that.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM1906RCD Silver Metallic
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyTropical Wool Zip Jacket Grey
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Noon GoonsPark Hoodie Blue
$160.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • A Wildly Different Creative Director Takes Over Balenciaga
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
  • Now, Balenciaga Makes Normal Clothes (& PUMA Sportswear)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now