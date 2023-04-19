In Balenciaga, Kim Channels Her Inner Uma Thurman

Kim Kardashian isn’t known for her subtle fashion choices.

From wearing a catsuit to the NFL and her not-so-casual soccer mom flex, to her more recent penchant for football jerseys and retro sportswear, the model is no stranger to the cameras.

Her latest look, though, came on her own accord via her 352 million-strong Instagram account, where she showcased yet another Balenciaga ‘fit — one which gave off serious Kill Bill Uma Thurman vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sporting a yellow and black Balenciaga Racer Jacket from Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 collection, Kim appeared to be enjoying a spot of sushi while also wearing the house’s Reverse Xpander Rectangle Sunglasses from the same season.

Despite incorrectly tagging 'KILL BILL resto bar' (a spot in Warsaw, Poland), the model is actually posting images from her recent trip to Japan, where she donned a number of other Balenciaga looks across her stay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These recent looks, courtesy of the Demna Gvasalia-led label, are seemingly confirmation that Kim is back on board with the Spanish house, after publicly distancing herself when it became the subject of child exploitation conspiracies.

Now less than six months on, the 42 year old — who has been confirmed to be starring in American Horror Story Season 12 — looks to have forgiven the brand.

Kim herself has been in the press quite a bit of late too with murmurings that the "Kardashian Era" could well be over following rumors she was set to be dropped from this year’s Met Gala.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, later reports now suggest that the eldest Kardashian — who has attended the Met Gala every year since 2013 — will in fact present. Crisis averted!

The constant news cycle doesn't seem to be bothering Kim though if her socials are anything to go by, with her recent Japanese escapades looking like a pretty neat family get away. Forget Keeping Up With The Kardashians, this is more like Travelling With the Wests. Or something like that.