Kim Kardashian’s Latest Look Puts a Flame to Her Past Villain-Style Outfits

It's a bird. It's a plane, it's...Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian grabbed lunch with her sisters on April 14, where she left the restaurant in an outfit that gave us flame emoji (and crime-fighting) realness.

The SKIMS founder wore a flame-printed turtleneck top paired with a red leather skirt for her lunch look.

She opted for some Balenciaga accessories like the fluffy black sunnies, handbag, and red over-the-knee Knife boots — selections quite on-brand for the Demna-led label's muse.

Sure enough, once flicks of Kim K.'s outfit hit the internet, it didn't take long for social media to bring the heat themselves, roasting the girlboss mogul's look using memes and pop-cultural comparisons.

Kim Kardashian, the people want to know: Are you the next Marvel supervillain or The Incredibles superhero? Or are you just a WWE stan?

Then again, are we really shocked by Kim Kardashian's latest outfit choice?

We're talking about the same Kim Kardashian who wore caution tape as a jumpsuit, channeled unlocked character energy at the Met Gala, and gave us the Balenciaga version of Catwoman at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

At this point, you have to expect the wild, restrictive, and sometimes sweaty fashions from Kim Kardashian — which is commendable considering the intimidating judgments from her daughter North West, aka fashion's next Miranda Priestly (we've all endured the brutal yet humbling honesty of the kiddos before).

Kim Kardashian's flame ensemble may have set the internet ablaze, but this isn't the last you'll see of Kim's unusual style saga (cue the evil fashion villain laugh).